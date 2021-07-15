Queen of the carnival! Chrishell Stause channeled her inner Carrie Bradshaw while celebrating her DSW Collection on Wednesday, July 14.

“I guess [I’m the Carrie] with the shoes and I have a book coming out!” the real estate agent, 39, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting her new shoe collaboration in Los Angeles.

The Selling Sunset star, who wore a bright pink, velvet dress and the Mesha Sandal from her collection, joked about which of her fellow castmates would be the remaining Sex and the City characters.

“I think I would put Amanza [Smith] as Samantha. She’s just so fun and irreverent and anytime she’s there it’s going to be a fun time,” she said. “Oh, Charlotte I think I would put Heather [Rae Young], because she’s really come into the mom role and she’s such a good mom and she’s so sweet. Miranda, that’s a tough one, maybe Maya [Vander], because she’s always levelheaded and the voice of reason.”

During the event, the Dancing With the Stars alum posed for photos in front of a shoe-adorned wall, full of her DSW line before taking in the views of downtown L.A. Stause celebrated her collection at a carnival-themed bash at the Sunset Tower Hotel in L.A. alongside Bachelor alums Amanda Stanton and Hannah Ann Sluss and The Hills: New Beginnings’ Ashley Slack.

Guests enjoyed cocktails by the pool, carnival games including a ring toss and the claw grab, and snacked on animal-shaped cotton candy and mini burgers at the event.

Stause later revealed how her collaboration with the shoe company came about, noting that fans can see her wearing some of the styles on the upcoming fourth season of the Netflix series.

“I feel like people watch Selling Sunset [and see the fancy outfits] — granted we do have a lot of glamour on the show — [and] I personally like feeling like people can dress like us. So, I’ve worn my collection on this show,” she told Us. “I like to mix and match some with high end, low end, medium, all across the board. It’s a nice price point that feels attainable not, like, crazy labels and designers.”

The Kentucky native explained that after such a “hard year” for so many people amid the coronavirus pandemic, it was nice to be “connected with something that’s a little more attainable.” She added: “It’s just fun. I feel like I was really drawn to the colors.”

When it comes to her personal style, Stause explained that she has a go-to silhouette that she likes — and the same goes for her shoe picks.

“I feel like a good power shoulder and something that you don’t have to fuss with that is flattering. I also like bold colors,” she told Us. “Same with shoes. I like to have some height, but I also need to be comfortable and be able to stand and walk around, especially with my job. I love shoes that I’m not begging to sit down every two seconds.”

Stause praised the Meshal Sandal, which is a black, strappy heel with crystal detailing, saying, “I feel like these are a pair that I can just wear all day, tried and tested.”

She concluded: “At the end of the day, all I care about is [that] it looks cute and it’s functional.”

Check out Stause’s DSW Collection here.

With reporting by Johnni Macke