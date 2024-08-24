Selling Sunset alum Christine Quinn is in a better place following her separation from estranged husband Christian Richard.

“Remember ladies, while you’re healing, he’s balding,” Quinn, 35, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, August 22, sharing a video of herself lounging on a yacht in a blush-colored bikini.

She also added green heart and apple emojis to her post, a nod to Charli XCX’s Brat album and accompanying “Brat Summer” viral trend.

While Quinn did not clarify that she was specifically talking about Richard’s receding hairline, she did amend her caption in the comments section.

“Correction ‘Still Balding’ 👨‍🦲,” she added.

Elsewhere in the comments, a fan alluded that Richard’s “hairline isn’t very demure,” using Jools Lebron’s viral TikTok quotes. Quinn replied with a string of crying laughing emojis.

Another social media user pointed out that Quinn’s comments about Richard’s hairline were “putting it lightly” considering his recent arrest for assault.

“I’m being nice,” Quinn replied. “He deserves all that’s coming 💣.”

Quinn and Richard, 45, separated in March after five years of marriage when the businessman was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. Us Weekly confirmed at the time that Richard was taken into police custody for allegedly throwing a bag with glass in it at Quinn. The real estate agent claimed the glass missed her and instead hit the couple’s 2-year-old son, Christian.

Richard was released from police custody that same day on a $30,000 bond. Quinn also filed a temporary restraining order against Richard, which he was arrested for violating the next day. He was ultimately released from jail after posting bail again.

Richard officially filed for divorce from Quinn in April, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their breakup. In her own documents, the reality TV star noted that she is seeking sole legal and physical custody of son Christian because Richard’s “actions and behavior have put [their] son’s health and wellbeing at risk.”

Richard has not publicly addressed any of Quinn’s allegations. He was formally charged with three misdemeanor counts of child abuse/endangerment, assault and violation of a protective order in May.

“[Christian] has now been formally charged with child abuse against his 2-year-old toddler, assault against Christine Quinn, and for violating a restraining order,” Quinn’s attorney said in a statement that month. “We believe this development is a crucial step toward safeguarding the legal and personal interests of both victims and trust that the matter will continue to be handled with the utmost seriousness it deserves.”

Richard did not enter a plea during a June hearing, leading a judge to issue a criminal restraining order.

While Quinn has not further addressed the legal battle, her former Selling Sunset costar Nicole Young exclusively told Us in June that Quinn is “doing great despite everything she’s dealing with.”

“I’m really proud of her,” Young, 37, said. “She’s got her game face on and she’s not one to be taken down. She’s in a really good headspace and she’s doing well so it’s been fun to be with her.”