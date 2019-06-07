A life-changing gift! Selma Blair is raving about Barbara Alink’s non-motorized walking bike after experiencing pain from her cane amid her battle with multiple sclerosis.

The 46-year-old actress shared a photo with the Alinker founder on Friday, June 7.

“We met! I cannot express the gratitude I have towards the kindness and hard work of #barbaraalinker 💛,” Blair captioned a sweet snap with the Dutch architect. “She is the woman behind the invention, design and build of this wonderful #walkingbike.”

Blair, who revealed her MS diagnosis in October 2018, first shared a photo of herself with a cane in December. Two months later, she stunned on the Oscars red carpet with a custom walking stick. Now, she is opening up about how it became extremely uncomfortable.

“I have been without my @the_alinker_worldwhile taking care of things back home, seeing family and healing and thought I could manage with my cane. It became untenable and painful to my joints. So she found me. ❤️,” she wrote on Friday. “She gave me this bike. And I took off. So many people have already stopped me to ask about it. Good thing I am a chatterbox and so happy with this #mobilityaid, I feel like a model at a car show. Gonna nap. And look forward to the days ahead with faster, smoother, increased mobility in a walking city. Thank you thank you @the_alinker_world.”

The Cruel Intentions star added the hashtags, “#gamechanger #reactivateyourbrain #activateyourbrain #kindness #brilliance. #life 🙌.”

Blair has been candid with her fans since revealing her diagnosis. Back in January, the Legally Blonde actress compared the disease to experiencing a “stadium of uncontrollable anxiety at times.”

“My brain is on fire. I am freezing. We feel alone with it even though the loving support has been a god send and appreciated,” Blair captioned a selfie on January 14. “People write me asking how I do it. I do my best. But I choke with the pain of what I have lost (riding) and what I dare hope for. and how challenging it is to walk around . But my smiles are genuine. This is ok. Life is an adventure with many shards of awakening. I can’t sleep at night but daytime I have trouble staying awake . I am a grown woman holding onto a bear that belonged to a sister type of mine.”

She added that her life is “not about suffering.”

“I am succeeding and love my life,” Blair wrote. “It is doable to have some rough moments and express it.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!