Sharing her sympathy. Selma Blair penned an emotional message to Cameron Boyce’s father, Victor Boyce, in the wake of his son’s death.

Blair, 47, left a comment beneath a tribute post that Victor shared via Instagram on Wednesday, July 10, after tragically losing the 20-year-old on Saturday, July 6. The father’s post featured a silly picture of the late Disney Channel star, which he wrote was taken “just hours before he was snatched from our lives.”

“I miss him terribly. I hope that no one ever has to feel the agony I’m feeling but no one is immune to tragedy,” the caption read. “The outpouring of love and support our family continues to receive is so beautiful and appreciated. Thank you all for helping us through our worst possible situation.”

Victor’s heartbreaking post attracted comments from many, including Cameron’s Descendants costar Dove Cameron. The Cruel Intentions star, for her part, indicated in her response how it was tough being “away” from her 7-year-old son, Arthur, while “in treatment” amid her multiple sclerosis battle. She then noted that she understood “how fragile life is for the greatest light bearers.”

“He will not be forgotten at our home In our hearts,” Blair said of Cameron to the late actor’s dad. “Arthur had his first real role model [in Cameron]. He talked to everyone about him. And his family and his grandma and sister and everything we read last year. Arthur wanted to know as much as he could. Your son just had soulful and kind layers that were revealing more and more of what an amazing creation he is. He always will be.”

Blair continued to express how she wished she could take on some of the burden of Victor’s pain. “I can’t touch your grief. I will fall. I wish I could. I wish I could carry some. It would be an honor. A true honor,” she added. “Alas, a parent wakes alone with their child in the unknown it seems. But he lived so many lives in this one. And you all made a great one. I am sorry. I am sorry. I am here. If I ever can do anything. Sending love.”

Blair previously addressed Cameron’s death in a touching Instagram post on Monday, July 8. At the time, she noted that the Grown Ups actor was her son’s “role model” and would be “for years to come.”

“I loved knowing such a soulful, talented young man was out there for my son to look up to,” she continued. “We are saddened to learn of his passing. And my heart hurts for his family and loved ones.”

Cameron died after suffering a seizure on Saturday. The Los Angeles native, who battled epilepsy, starred in Jessie in addition to the Grown Ups and Descendants franchises. He is expected to posthumously appear in Disney’s Descendants 3, which is set to premiere in August, and alongside Kathryn Hahn in the upcoming HBO series Mrs. Fletcher.

