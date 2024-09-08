Selma Blair was instantly smitten when she first connected with Paris Hilton.

“I actually met Paris in the very early days,” Blair, 52, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, September 5, at the NYLON Nights: NYFW x Paris Hilton Infinite Icon Album Release Party Presented By HEYDUDE.

“I had a boyfriend, Jason Schwartzman, who was about Paris’s age, and it was, like, after the original Vanity Fair story with her [and Nicole Richie] and [then] I saw her [in person] and she was, like, all sexy.”

According to Blair, the heiress, now 43, eventually made her way to the actress’ perch in the room to talk with her.

“She’s like, nice [and] sexy and I felt very much a part of the scene and I hadn’t [been in,]” Blair recalled. “I wasn’t really working yet.”

Hilton, as is her signature, referred to the Cruel Intentions actress as “sexy.”

“I was, like, ‘She thinks I’m sexy [and] I’m cool.’ I didn’t realize she says it to everyone,” Blair gushed.

It wasn’t until years later after that initial meeting that Blair and Hilton really bonded, however.

“I fell in love with her [when] we did a Marc Jacobs campaign,” Blair told Us, referring to the 2023 photo shoot which the twosome completed with Ashanti, Ashlee Simpson and Jessica Stam. “I’d seen her documentary and it really was moving and I’m so proud of her. She really opened up.”

Blair added, “I saw how [much] she endured, and how she stayed true to herself and really was looking for the best through all of this that’s been happening. She’s on the other side, and I hope she just keeps growing with love and fun and music, and I’m really so happy.”

Hilton’s 2020 documentary, This Is Paris, chronicled her years in the spotlight, including a history of alleged abuse at boarding school.

Hilton, who has now moved past her PTSD from the alleged abuse, is now busy promoting her new album Infinite Icon, which dropped on Friday, September 6. At Thursday’s Hall Des Lumières bash in NYC, Hilton opened up to Us about the significance of the record.

“I want people to just be unapologetic about who they are, love who they are, take back their own story and be their own icon because I feel that it’s a frame of mind and it’s the way that you feel,” Hilton exclusively told Us. “I love my fans so much ’cause when I meet them they’re, like, ‘You really shaped me who I am and my aesthetic and my personality.’”

“That’s so cool to be able to have that effect on people [and] I wish that I had an idol like me growing up,” she noted. “I love how I just teach people to be happy and be confident, and be free to be themselves.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin