Weighing in! Seth Meyers shared his reaction to Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande’s split during a round of “Plead the Fifth” on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Wednesday, October 31.

“I was shocked because I feel like a couple that agrees to buy a pig together has a deep …,” the Saturday Night Live alum, 44, said without finishing his thought. “I mean, again, both people in that relationship have to think a pet pig is a good idea. You would think that means you have a lot in common with someone.”

Meyers interviewed Davidson, 24, on Late Night With Seth Meyers in September shortly after the latter and then-fiancée Grande, 25, adopted their pet pig, Piggy Smallz.

“She was like, ‘I want a pig!’ And then an hour later, it was just there,” Davidson said at the time. “Like, [I’ve been] trying to get a Propecia refill for the last two weeks, and this chick got a pig in a f–king hour.”

Grande ended up keeping the animal after calling off her four-month engagement to the stand-up comedian in October. She even started an Instagram account for the piglet, who also starred in her recently released “Breathin” music video. Grande tweeted on October 24 that the pet is “the absolute love of my life.”

A source told Us Weekly exclusively that the “God Is a Woman” singer and Davidson “were trying to figure things out for a bit,” but they “never had any set wedding plans.”

The former couple’s breakup came one month after Grande’s ex-boyfriend Mac Miller died. A source told Us that the 26-year-old rapper’s death “put a tremendous amount of strain” on the pop star’s engagement.

