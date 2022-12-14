Calling her out. Shanna Moakler threw shade at Khloé Kardashian after fans pointed out similarities between the two women.

The former Miss New York USA, 47, posted a photo of her rocking yellow lingerie on Monday, December 12, prompting one Instagram user to comment, “Girl, Khloé got the same face 😌.” Moakler shot back: “I think her surgery came out beautiful,” suggesting that the Kardashians star, 38, has had plastic surgery.

After another fan wrote, “Literally thought that was Khloé Kardashian,” the Celebrity Big Brother alum replied, “Khloé doesn’t even look like Khloé, what are you people smoking lol.”

Moakler has been open in the past about having work done. In December 2018, she showed off the “mommy makeover” she received five weeks prior, explaining that she had her stomach muscles fixed after three C-sections damaged them.

Kardashian, for her part, has shut down speculation about her plastic surgery history, only admitting to having a nose job.

“It did use to bother me when people were [saying] I’ve had 12 face transplants. I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, I have?’ I was like, ‘That’s crazy,’” she said during a May appearance on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast. “I just couldn’t figure out why people thought that. I’ve had one nose job that I love. Like, I want everyone to know. … I don’t care to lie about it.”

Supposed physical resemblances aside, Moakler shares a connection with Kardashian. Her ex-husband, Travis Barker, is married to the Hulu personality’s sister Kourtney Kardashian.

Moakler — who shares daughter Alabama, 16, and son Landon, 19, with Barker, 47— had only nice things to say after her ex’s May nuptials to the Poosh founder, 43.

“I wish the happy couple a lovely marriage. I will continue to only want the best for my children,” the former model told Us Weekly at the time. “It was a beautiful gesture to include my children in such a gorgeous affair.”

The Rhode Island native — who is also mom to Atiana De La Hoya, 23, with ex Oscar De La Hoya — got to know Khloé’s ex-husband, Lamar Odom, meanwhile, when they were both contestants on Celebrity Big Brother in 2021.

During a February episode of the CBS reality series, Moakler told fellow houseguests Carson Kressley and Chris Kirkpatrick about the time she accidentally called Khloé a donkey on TV.

“I went to do The Wendy Williams Show. She just asked, ‘Oh, are you going to attend Lamar and Khloé’s wedding?’” the former pageant queen said, noting that she didn’t know the Good American founder. “I thought she said Kim [Kardashian], and I didn’t like Kim. And I was like, ‘I’m not gonna go to that donkey’s wedding.’ Right after I said it, I heard the audience, and [I] was like, ‘What did I say?’”