Shanna Moakler Sets the Record Straight on Matthew Rondeau Relationship

Navigating what’s next. Shanna Moakler opened up about where her relationship with Matthew Rondeau stands following his domestic violence arrest.

“I’d like to address recent events that took place. I understand my recent public situation has been triggering for many and I do not condone his behavior,” the former Miss USA, 46, exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, March 25. “However, truthfully, I would not be with a man who was portrayed as a monster for the past two years of our relationship. The headlines have been overwhelming and many [of them are] untrue. … Matthew is a good and loving man whom I will always care deeply for.”

Though Moakler confirmed that “as of now” she and Rondeau, 29, are not in a relationship, she explained that they were supporting one another as they “work on getting the proper guidance we both need.”

She continued: “We clearly hit a low in our relationship and it’s not something that we can resolve overnight. It takes time to heal. I know we are not the first to deal with these issues, but we are actively taking the steps to remedy it for ourselves and our families. Hopefully, we as individuals can learn and grow from a painful and unfortunate experience and come out better people. Thank you to all of you who been very supportive. Please respect our privacy at this time.”

Following an altercation between the twosome on February 24, Us confirmed that the Murder Party actor was arrested for felony domestic violence. Earlier that day, Rondeau shared an alarming video on Moakler’s Instagram account, accusing his then-girlfriend of infidelity and being romantically interested in her ex-husband, Travis Barker.

The model, who was released six hours after his booking, addressed his legal issues amid his tumultuous relationship with Moakler.

“Today was one of the most heartbreaking days of my life,” Rondeau wrote on his Instagram Story at the time. “To my family and friends, I just want you to know I love you so so much. You know I’d never lay a hand on another woman. My mother is my angel and my best friend. She raised me right.”

He added: “I’m safe and I’m just moving forward. I’m just mentally drained and in complete disbelief. The love of my life has made me out to be the villain. This will be my last post for awhile. God bless everyone who actually knows the truth of who I am and how I am as a man.”

Earlier this month, Moakler told Us that she was still dealing with the aftermath of the altercation with Rondeau and his arrest. “It’s very difficult because it’s, like, I just lost the man that I thought I was going to spend the rest of my life with and my best friend,” the Celebrity Big Brother contestant explained. “I had a plan for my life. … Now I don’t know where I’m at in my world, so I’m trying to get the help that I need to get myself back on track and in a good headspace so I can move forward.”

She also condemned the death threats that Rondeau and his family allegedly received after the arrest, explaining that “he’s a good person who’s going through a difficult time, and I’m not condoning the video or any actions, but I think attacking someone’s family with small children is not the way to heal this, or even to bring awareness to these types of situations.” Moakler added that she hoped the pair would both get the support they need “to get healthy” as individuals.

The Dancing With the Stars alum made headlines when she announced on March 3 that she was expecting her fourth child after splitting from Rondeau. However, it turned out to be a false positive and Moakler confirmed to Us on Wednesday, March 23, that she is not pregnant.

Reporting by Diana Cooper

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.

