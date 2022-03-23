Shanna Moakler is not expecting her fourth child amid drama with on-off boyfriend Matthew Rondeau, Us Weekly can confirm.

“OK, I am not pregnant,” Moakler told Us in a statement on Wednesday, March 23. “I received a false positive test due to the fact I had taken a hormone called HCG to help me lose weight for Big Brother.”

The 46-year-old reality star explained, “It is the same hormone that is produced when a woman is pregnant resulting in the false positive.” She noted, however, that having kids in the future is still “not out of the question.”

The Celebrity Big Brother alum previously announced on March 3 that she was expecting her fourth child after splitting from Rondeau, 29, a few days prior. “I took a pregnancy test and it is positive,” the actress told People at the time. “This has been a very difficult week, but I’m taking everything day by day.”

Moakler’s pregnancy reveal came one week after Rondeau was arrested for felony domestic violence following a dispute with the reality star. The model was released from police custody on February 24 after six hours and the Rhode Island native was granted an emergency protective order against him.

The former Miss New York USA, who began dating Rondeau in 2020, raised eyebrows earlier that day when a video was posted by Rondeau to her social media account claiming that Moakler still had feelings for her ex-husband Travis Barker. (The former pageant queen and the Blink-182 drummer, 46, share two children: son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16.)

The Meet the Barkers alum — who also shares 22-year-old daughter Atiana with Oscar De La Hoya — has since separated from Rondeau.

“She’s not getting back with him, that’s for sure,” a source exclusively told Us last month. “She’s completely done.”

The insider added that the former Playboy model had Rondeau “kicked out” of her house after his arrest, noting that although she was “serious about their relationship” in the past, she had now cut ties with the model.

“It’s just an emotional time for her right now. Shanna is doing OK and is just recovering from yesterday’s traumatic experience,” the source explained in February.

Moakler exclusively told Us on March 2 how she was dealing with the breakup following the exes’ blowout.

“I just lost the man that I thought I was going to spend the rest of my life with and my best friend,” the Dancing With the Stars alum said. “I had a plan for my life. … Now I don’t know where I’m at in my world, so I’m trying to get the help that I need to get myself back on track and in a good headspace so I can move forward.”

The mother of three turned heads on March 13 when she was photographed in Providence, Rhode Island, with Rondeau just weeks after their split and her pregnancy news made headlines.

A source told Us at the time that the pair weren’t back together, saying, “She did not fly across the country to see Matthew” and didn’t have “any intention of meeting” him when they ran into one another in her home state. However, the situation is “worrying” for Moakler’s loved ones, according to the insider. They are “very concerned.”

Page Six was first to report the news.

