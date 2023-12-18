Madisson Hausburg was showered with love by her former Siesta Key costars.

“Married, engaged and babies. Who would have thought we would actually all grow up?” Chloe Trautman wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday, December 18, alongside a group photo from Hausburg’s baby shower over the weekend.

Trautman, 28, posed outside the baby shower venue alongside Hausburg, 29, Kelsey Owens and Amanda Miller.

“Yesterday was so special getting to see everyone well over a year since we filmed,” Trautman penned alongside the pic. “There was such a [sense] of peace and love in the air. We’ve been through so much together! This chapter is my favorite 💕💕💕.”

Trautman also shared an additional group shot from inside the party with Jordana Alexus.

“SUNNYSundays☀️,” Trautman captioned the picture.

Hausburg also shared her appreciation for her loved ones who attended her special day.

“Sunday Soto ☀️ We had the best day celebrating our baby girl!” she wrote via Instagram on Monday. “We are so grateful to our Florida friends and family for joining us at the beautiful property where we were married. It is also home to Elliot’s memorial site and garden.”

Hausburg announced in July that she is pregnant with her and husband Ish Soto’s second child after suffering a pregnancy loss in 2021.

“One in our hearts, one in my belly,” she penned alongside a photo of her and Soto, 49, holding up their baby’s sonogram and their late son Elliot’s remains at the time. “Baby number 2 due in 2024 🧸.”

Hausburg gave birth to Elliot in December 2021, two months after her wedding to Soto.

“Ish and I lost our son, Elliot Angel Soto, and I delivered him stillborn at 37 weeks,” she shared at the time. “Instead of leaving the hospital with our beautiful baby boy, I was wheeled out with just this memory box.”

Hausburg has since stated that she is “incredibly grateful” and “anxious” to be pregnant again.

“While most days are good days, I still wake each morning in fear and clutch my stomach until I feel her move,” she wrote via Instagram in December. “After losing Elliot at full term, I know that a healthy pregnancy doesn’t always equal a living baby in the end and I will not be fully relieved until our girl is in my arms safe and sound. I think it’s important to recognize that [pregnancy after loss] is an incredibly complicated journey filled with duality.”

Hausburg and her pals were introduced to MTV viewers when Siesta Key premiered in 2017. The reality show, which rebranded as Siesta Key Miami Moves for season 5, originally followed the group as they navigated friendship and romance while spending their summer in the coastal Florida town. The network has yet to announce plans for season 6.