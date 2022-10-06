'Siesta Key' Gets Name Change, New Location: Meet the 'Miami Moves' Cast

Making moves! Siesta Key is gearing up for season 5 — with a few changes in store.

“Siesta Key: Miami Moves introduces another exciting season in a brand new location,” a Thursday, October 6, press release reads, teasing the series’ new moniker. “As life in Siesta Key gives way to high energy in multicultural Miami, we see our cast grow up and greet their adult lives and the pressures that come with it. Once big fish in a small pond, we’ll watch these young adults as they become much smaller fish in a far larger pond.”

The series — set to return later this month — will follow several Siesta Key veterans and new faces as they navigate “new career pressures and aggressive competition” in a brand-new city.

Miami Moves will see MTV stars Juliette Porter, Madisson Hausburg, Amanda Miller, Chloe Trautman, Brandon Gomes and more relocate from Sarasota County, Florida, to Miami.

“We wanted to take our dreams out of Siesta Key and chase them in Miami,” Juliette, 25, said in a trailer released on Thursday. “My business has never been hotter and my relationship [with boyfriend Clark Drum] has never been stronger, but with Sam [Logan] and Jordana [Barnes]? It’s complicated.”

Siesta Key initially premiered on MTV in 2017, following Alex Kompothecras, Madisson, 28, Juliette and more friends living their best lives in the Florida town. The group navigated hookups, breakups and career pursuits through the years. While in Miami, the squad’s ambitions reach new heights.

“To make it in Miami, you have to turn up,” the swimsuit designer added in the trailer. “Miami, we’re coming for you!”

Siesta Key season 4, which aired in May, highlighted the end of Juliette’s romance with Sam, 29, before she started seeing Clark, 28.

“It’s gonna be nice [for] a lot of those things to be cleared up and people to see my side of the story, which is the true side, and how I went about the whole situation,” Juliette exclusively told Us Weekly in March of discussing her breakup on the reality TV show. “It’s gonna be really relatable for people because it’s difficult. And I chose to do certain things that might not have been what other people chose to do, but I think it’s gonna be interesting to see the whole thought process between me and him.”

Siesta Key: Miami Moves premieres on MTV Thursday, October 27, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Scroll below to meet the Miami Moves cast: