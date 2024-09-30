Corey Taylor is giving Dave Grohl some grace as the Foo Fighters musician deals with the aftermath of his cheating scandal.

“It’s so messy, 100 percent messy,” the Slipknot frontman, 50, said during a recent appearance on the “Your Mom’s House” podcast with Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky. “I know Dave Grohl. He is one of the nicest people on the planet.”

Taylor added that “mistakes were made” by Grohl, 55, who announced earlier this month that he fathered a child out of wedlock. The heavy metal vocalist theorized Grohl came forward with news “get ahead” of the situation before the other woman could.

“Obviously, it’s very irresponsible. I know there are a lot of disappointed fans out there because of the image he’s developed,” he reflected. “But I have to remind people that we’re not perfect. He was one of the last people to really have that image.”

Related: Dave Grohl's Ups and Downs Through the Years Dave Grohl has made headlines for both his music career and his personal life through the years. Grohl rose to fame when he joined the band Nirvana in 1990. Four years later, lead singer Kurt Cobain died by suicide. In the months that followed, Grohl founded Foo Fighters. Off stage, the 19-time Grammy Award winner […]

While Taylor knows that Grohl ultimately did something “horrible,” he acknowledged that Grohl is still a good person and doesn’t want to make assumptions of the situation.

“This happening does not mean he’s not a nice person, because I happen to know him as a person. It means he’s got f—ing issues and he f—ed up. He’s not perfect,” he continued. “It is going to be very difficult for his family. I’m not gonna make any assumptions about why or how it happened. I’m sober, but at the same time, I’ve gone through my own s—.”

Grohl has been married to wife Jordyn Blum since 2003. The couple share three daughters: Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10. He announced a new addition to his family on September 10.

“I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage,” Grohl wrote via Instagram. “I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness.”

Grohl has not revealed the identity of the mother, nor has he disclosed any more details about his fourth daughter. Blum, for her part, has not publicly addressed the cheating scandal but has been spotted sans her wedding ring.

Weeks after Grohl’s announcement, the Foo Fighters canceled their headlining gig at the Soundside Music Festival in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Related: Dave Grohl and More Celeb Dads Who Welcomed Kids Outside of Their Relationships Some celebrity dads built their broods in unconventional ways. Dave Grohl made headlines in September 2024 after announcing that he had welcomed a child outside of his marriage to wife Jordyn Blum. “I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “I […]

“Foo Fighters will no longer be appearing at this weekend’s Soundside Music Festival,” the band announced in a statement via Instagram on Thursday, September 26. “Please check the festival website for more information.”

The rock band did not provide a reason why they were no longer performing. Jack White and Greta Van Fleet were subsequently announced as coheadliners by the festival.

“We are excited to welcome both @officialjackwhite and @gretavanfleet to the lineup this Sunday, 9/29 🤘,” the festival’s official social media statement read. “Unfortunately, @foofighters have announced they’re no longer performing this weekend.”