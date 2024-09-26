Dave Grohl’s cheating scandal may be affecting his band.

“Foo Fighters will no longer be appearing at this weekend’s Soundside Music Festival,” the band announced in a statement via Instagram on Thursday, September 26. “Please check the festival website for more information.”

The rock group was set to headline day two of the Bridgeport, Connecticut, festival. Noah Kahan is the headliner for Saturday, September 28, while the Foo Fighters were supposed to take the stage on Sunday, September 29, after performances by Bleachers, Norah Jones and Teddy Swims.

Soundside Music Festival announced on Thursday that Jack White and Greta Van Fleet will be co-headlining Sunday’s lineup after the Foo Fighters dropped out.

“We are excited to welcome both @officialjackwhite and @gretavanfleet to the lineup this Sunday, 9/29 🤘,” the festival’s official social media statement read. “Unfortunately, @foofighters have announced they’re no longer performing this weekend.”

The Soundside Music Festival would have been the Foo Fighters first gig since Grohl, 55, announced that he fathered a child out of wedlock. (The band wrapped their Everything Or Nothing At All Tour in Seattle on August 18.)

“I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage,” Grohl shared via Instagram on September 10. “I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness.”

Grohl, who has been married to Jordyn Blum since 2003, added: “We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward.”

Grohl and Blum, 48, share three daughters: Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10. The guitarist has not revealed the identity of the woman he had an affair with, nor has he shared any more details about his fourth daughter.

Blum, meanwhile, was spotted on September 17 without her wedding band. Although Blum hasn’t commented on the scandal, Grohl’s past actions have been under a microscope since the infidelity came to light.

Ahead of his and Blum’s union, Grohl was married to Jennifer Leigh Youngblood. After the pair split in 1997 after three years together, The Guardian printed in 2007 that Grohl “admitted [to] infidelities that led to his divorce from first wife.”

Grohl was also accused of cheating on girlfriend Tina Basich after the pair called it quits in the late ‘90s.

“I don’t know how anyone in his profession can have a normal relationship with a girlfriend … or two, as it turned out,” Basich wrote in her 2003 memoir, Pretty Good for a Girl: The Autobiography of a Snowboarding Pioneer. “I found out secondhand, through the grapevine, when it seemed like everyone else in the world knew about it but me.”

Prior to cheating on Blum, Grohl raised eyebrows when he called his now-wife his “future ex-wife” while detailing how they first met. Grohl recalled to Q magazine in 2007 that when he saw Blum at the Sunset Marquis whiskey bar in 2001, he assumed she would be interested in his late Foo Fighters bandmate, Taylor Hawkins.

“I was like, ‘Oh my, God. Not a chance!’ So I’m just having some drinks and acting like a jackass,” Grohl said of his initial sighting of the beautiful Blum. “And by the end of the night, I was pissed and I’m staring at her going, ‘You’re my future ex-wife.’”

He teased, “So she gave me her number: ‘Jordyn, your future ex-wife.’”