Back Home! Snoop Dogg Gets Emotional After Missing Bulldog Is Found Safe

Safe and sound! After Snoop Dogg sent out a social media plea to help him locate his beloved French bulldog, he is relieved that the pooch has been found.

“Yo, I wanna thank y’all for returning the dog back to us,” the “Gin and Juice” rapper, 50, explained in a Tuesday, February 1, Instagram video. “We appreciate that. Frank made his way back home. We appreciate all the love and support we had on Instagram to get the dog back.”

The California native offered a sweet reward to the individuals who found the pup and reunited him with his musical owner.

“To the lovely couple that brought the dog back: I got some gifts for y’all for looking out,” the musician added, captioning the post: “Thank you @ganderwess.stupid for reuniting us back with our dog.”

The Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party host previously confirmed that their family’s pet was missing, sharing a snap of the poster they made.

“Our dog Frank went missing on January 30th 2022 in South LA (49th St/ Figueroa) He is a Grey French bulldog. If you see him please DM me at @reyg213,” he wrote via Instagram on Monday, January 31.

Snoop Dogg is an avid animal lover, who takes care of 11 pet dogs and two Siamese cats. He previously made headlines when he offered to take in an abandoned pooch that shared his moniker after it was found on a street in England.

“It is heartbreaking. There is always room for another dog in Casa de Snoop,” the “Young Wild & Free” crooner told the Daily Star in January 2019. “If he really needed a home then he has one with us. But I don’t think there is going to be any shortage of loving homes after all the exposure he has got.”

In addition to taking care of his canine companions, the Pitch Perfect 2 actor previously started his own Doggfather clothing label for pets and invested in the nonprofit Dog for Dog, a dog food company that donates a bag of food with each one purchased.

Snoop Dogg is also gearing up to serve as a host and coach for the annual Puppy Bowl XVIII on Sunday, February 13, alongside frequent collaborator Martha Stewart.

“I’m honored to be co-hosting the only sporting event on the planet guaranteed to raise the ‘woof,’ with the magnificent Martha Stewart,” he said via a statement last month.

The three-hour televised special — which airs live on Animal Planet and Discovery+ — will take “the game to an all-new level as they hit the Gridiron” with their team of pups. The pair — who previously hosted last year’s game — will provide play updates, lead training sessions, run drills, and provide “paws-itive motivation and encouragement” to their squad as they compete for the “Lombarky Trophy.”