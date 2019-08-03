



Home alone! Sofia Richie shared a photo of her and boyfriend Scott Disick relaxing in a bathtub while his kids and ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian enjoy a getaway to Europe.

“Staycation .. for now,” the model, 20, captioned the Friday, August 2, Instagram post. In the pic, Richie and Disick, 36, kick back with cans of Perrier while wearing matching black sunglasses. An open window provides a stunning view of a sunny sky and lush greenery.

Kardashian, 40, embarked on a European voyage with Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4, beginning in mid-July. The Poosh founder documented their travels on social media, from spending time with sister Kendall Jenner to exploring the coast of Sardinia.

Mason ate ice cream in Corse, France, earlier this week, while Penelope modeled a slew of clothing options via her famous mom’s Instagram Story.

Disick and Richie frequently vacation with Kardashian and the children. The trio went to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in December 2018 before celebrating the holidays. “Kourtney, Scott and Sofia are one modern family. Things are totally fine,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “It wasn’t a surprise that Sofia went away with them — it was a family trip. Sofia and Scott are together, they are in love and she’s part of the family now.”

Her role among the brood may expand even more in the near future. An insider revealed in June that the couple “look at each other as life partners.” Additionally, according to a separate source, they “have talked seriously about getting engaged.”

The second insider noted that the pair would have Kardashian’s “full support,” adding: “Sofia is really so good with his kids and she has a good friendship and relationship with Kourtney.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star called her bond with Disick and Richie “the thing I’m most proud of” in a May interview with Paper magazine.

