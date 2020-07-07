Scott Disick may believe ex Sofia Richie is a good influence on his life, but her inner circle doesn’t necessarily feel the same way, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“There’s always been a chance that Scott and Sofia could rekindle their relationship and Scott knows that Sofia is good for him,” the source says. “But her friends and family aren’t sure if he is also good for her.”

Disick, 37, and Richie, 21, called it quits in May following his brief stint in rehab to work out “past traumas.” According to the source, the model put their romance on pause is for the Flip It Like Disick star to have time to better himself.

“One of the reasons Sofia broke up with Scott was to give him a wake-up call and was hopeful that he would learn some lessons during their time apart,” the insider tells Us. “But unfortunately at the end of the day, Scott is who he is.”

While the pair have yet to publicly confirm or deny if they are back on, Disick and Richie proved to be on good terms earlier this month. The duo were spotted at Nobu restaurant in Malibu with Alec Monopoly and his girlfriend, Alexa Dellanos, on Saturday, July 4. Hours later, the twosome attended a mutual friend’s beach bash.

A second source previously told Us that Disick and Richie’s pals wouldn’t be surprised if they reunited. The social media influencer fueled reunion rumors by posing in a hoodie from Disick’s Talentless line on Monday, July 6.

“Scott and Sofia’s breakup is definitely a real breakup, but they have been staying in touch and texting since they split,” the source said in May. “Their friends think that there is a big chance they could get back together at some point.”

Disick previously dated Kourtney Kardashian on and off from 2006 to 2015. The exes share sons Mason, 10, and Reign, 5, and daughter Penelope, who turns 8 years old on Wednesday, July 8.

A third insider noted to Us that it recently “became more apparent” to Richie that Disick’s family with Kardashian “was more of a priority than she was, and his family would be his main priority over anything and anyone.”