Shade

Sofia Richie Claps Back at Troll Who Tells Her to ‘Leave Scott’ Disick Alone

By
Sofia Richie Claps Back at Troll Who Tells Her to Leave Scott Disick Alone
Scott Disick and Sofia Richie celebrate Valentine's Day at San Diego's new Theatre Box® Entertainment Complex with dinner at Sugar Factory American Brasserie at Theatre Box® on February 14, 2019 in San Diego, California. Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Theatre Box

No time for haters. Sofia Richie perfectly clapped back at a troll who criticized her relationship with Scott Disick.

Richie, 20, posted a picture with a friend via Instagram on Sunday, March 10, and a troll decided to use the opportunity to talk about her love life. “Leave Scott alone and face your future,” the Instagram user commented, to which the model fired back, “Leave me alone and face your future.”

View this post on Instagram

🐩 @dianeaa

A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on

A source told Us Weekly in January that Richie and Disick, 35, are “extremely serious” about their romance, but aren’t rushing to say “I do.” The insider explained, “It’s more likely that she gets pregnant before they get engaged.”

If Disick does decide to pop the question, his ex Kourtney Kardashian — with whom he shares Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4 — would be completely supportive. “[I would say] congratulations,” Kardashian, 39, admitted on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that same month.

Kim Kardashian noted that there’s no tension between the couple and the Kardashian brood. “We vacationed together,” she explained. “It’s all good.”

Disick and Richie were first spotted together on a yacht in Cannes, France, in May 2017. The duo started spending more time together, despite their 15-year age difference, and have been going strong ever since.

“I think a lot of people think they have to prove their relationships through social media and I’m just happy being private about my relationship,” Nicole Richie’s little sister told Tatler magazine last month. “It’s not like I won’t post pictures about it, but I like having my little private life … I’m not a party girl and I really don’t like the paparazzi.”

Sofia’s desire for privacy is also the reason why she will not appear on Keeping Up With the Kardashians with her beau. She exclusively told Us in February, “Not that I’m against it, [but] I’m just very private.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

Close popup

Welcome to In Motion

Bring photos to life with Us Weekly's exciting new mobile experience!

What's In Motion? Tell me more

What's In Motion?

Go back

How to Use In Motion

What's In Motion? Tell me more