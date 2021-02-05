Sofia Richie may have a new man in her life who isn’t Matthew Morton.

On Monday, February 1, the 22-year-old model was spotted enjoying a relaxing day in Miami Beach with a mystery guy. She rocked a leopard-print bikini and pink bucket hat in photos published by the Daily Mail as she kissed the individual, who was dressed in pink shorts and a red baseball cap.

The sighting comes months after Us Weekly broke the news of Richie’s relationship with Morton in October 2020.

“They’re trying not to make a big deal about their relationship or about how serious it is,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “But they are definitely seeing each other.”

Shortly after the news surfaced, Us revealed that Richie’s famous family supported the romance.

“They both run in the same circle and have known each other. So, it’s easy and fun for both of them,” an insider said at the time. “Sofia’s family approves of him, which is super nice for her.”

The daughter of Lionel Richie was previously in a long-term relationship with Scott Disick. The pair began dating in late 2017 before calling it quits in May 2020. Though the duo reconciled shortly after, they split for good last August.

“Sofia really pushed to make things work between them after they initially broke up, but Scott officially called it off recently, and they are no longer speaking,” a source exclusively told Us after the second split. “Friends attributed their 15-year age difference becoming an issue. He’s in a very much different place in his life, really focused on a more quiet lifestyle, his kids and his investment businesses, and Sofia … is really still trying to figure what she wants to do, which drove them apart over time.”

A second source revealed to Us that Sofia’s family believes “she is way better off without” Disick and “they have been advising her to do her own thing, especially during the quarantine.”

The Talentless designer, 37, has moved on from Sofia as well as he stepped out with models including Bellas Banos and Megan Blake Irwin. However, in October 2020, he made headlines after being spotted with Amelia Gray Hamlin at Kendall Jenner’s Halloween-themed birthday bash.

After spending the spooky holiday together, the new pair enjoyed multiple dates across California. The duo also returned from a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, at the start of the new year.

Disick’s romance with Hamlin, 19, has the Kardashian-Jenner family’s support. (He shares children Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, with ex Kourtney Kardashian.)

“They really like the two of them together and think Amelia is a great influence on Scott,” an insider told Us. “Scott and Amelia are in a really good place. They have a lot of love and respect for each other and it shows.”