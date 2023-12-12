Sophia Bush’s friends hyped her up as she navigated her divorce from Grant Hughes.

“Do you remember that Megan Thee Stallion song ‘Hot Girl Summer’?” Bush asked Bethany Joy Lenz on the Monday, December 11, episode of their podcast “Drama Queens.” Lenz replied, “Yes.”

Bush explained that back in the late spring/early summer, she and many of her friends happened to be navigating splits and tough breakups around the same time.

“At one point someone renamed it ‘Hot Divorce Summer.’ And I was just dying,” Bush recalled. “I was like the fact that we have this group chat that is literally giving everybody life and people are trading recommendations for lawyers, sending each other quotes from phenomenal writers. We have a book club going. We’re sending each other really hilarious memes from TikTok. It just got so great.”

As Bush reflected on her involvement in the text chain, an idea dawned on her. The divorcee group chat needed to hit the big screen. “Maybe we need to make that movie,” she quipped.

“That’s the rom-com I want to watch!” Lenz gushed.

Us Weekly confirmed in August that Bush and Hughes called it quits after 13 months of marriage. That same day, Bush removed Hughes’ last name from her Instagram bio and subsequently deleted photos of the pair.

According to court documents obtained by Us at the time, Bush filed for divorce from the entrepreneur and listed their date of separation as June 27 — shortly after they celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

A source exclusively told Us that Bush and Hughes’ breakup was amicable as they were “better off as friends.”

“It wasn’t ugly and they are still supporting each other,” the insider explained. “They want each other to be happy and for their nonprofit to continue to thrive.”

In October, multiple outlets reported that Bush moved on with soccer player Ashlyn Harris, who also recently split from estranged wife Ali Krieger after four years of marriage. A second source told Us that the twosome started off as “just friends,” but they “bonded over their breakups and having to start over.”

After Harris and Bush’s speculated romance made headlines, Hughes reacted to the news. “Grant will always want the best for Sophia, and is supportive of all that makes her happy and fulfilled,” a rep for Hughes told Page Six at the time.