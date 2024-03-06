Sophie Turner and boyfriend Peregrine “Perry” Pearson are enjoying their Parisian getaway.

Turner, 28, was seen leaving a Louis Vuitton afterparty following the brand’s fall/winter 2024 show on Tuesday, March 5. Turner walked out of the event with Pearson, 29, following closely behind her. For the soirée, Turner rocked a red flowy blouse and high-waisted striped pants. The Louis Vuitton brand ambassador accessorized with black leather suspenders and funky heels. Pearson, meanwhile, wore a dark jacket and matching pants.

This isn’t the first time the lovers stepped out during Paris Fashion Week. Earlier this week, they were spotted leaving their hotel in coordinating black outfits. Turner, for her part, wore a dark peacoat and dress shirt as Pearson layered a sweater over a polka dot top.

Last month, the pair posed together at Stanley Zhu’s Year of Dragon Celebration at Dixie Queen in London. They wrapped their arms around each other and donned soft smiles while enjoying the party.

Turner and Pearson were first linked in October 2023 when they were seen kissing in Paris one month after Us Weekly confirmed Turner’s ex Joe Jonas filed for divorce.

In January, Turner went Instagram official with Pearson as they took a ski trip with friends. In one picture, she and Pearson sat next to each other on a ski lift. In another shot, Pearson wrapped his arms around her and smiled for the camera while they posed with pals. Elsewhere in the carousel of photos, Turner was seen dancing with friends and posing in the snow while rocking a blue-and-white snowsuit. “Jägerbomb anyone?” she captioned the post.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that the twosome “had an immediate spark when they started dating.”

“Things are going really well, and Sophie couldn’t be happier,” the insider shared, noting that Turner “never expected to find someone she cares about this quickly” after her split from Jonas, 34, with whom she shares daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 19 months.

“Of course, the physical attraction is there, but Perry treats Sophie with nothing but respect and he makes her laugh, which is also so important to her,” the source added, gushing that Turner “couldn’t help but fall” for Pearson.

According to the insider, Turner “loves” sharing mutual friends with Pearson because she has “a level of familiarity with him that makes her feel comfortable.”