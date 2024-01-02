Sophie Turner has high hopes about the new year following her split from Joe Jonas.

“2023 was the year of the girlies,” Turner, 27, captioned an Instagram photo dump on Tuesday, January 2. “2024s forecast is looking fairly consistent.”

Turner’s slideshow featured several pics with her closest friends, including one previously unseen snap with Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter seemingly taken at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets game the group attended in October 2023 amid Swift’s romance with Travis Kelce.

Turner added a handful of mirror selfies from throughout the year, a photo of her picking dandelions in a field and a video of her skiing with pals.

Us Weekly confirmed in September 2023 that Jonas, 34, filed for divorce from Turner after four years of marriage, claiming in court docs that the pair’s relationship was “irretrievably broken.” The pair share daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 15 months.

Rumors swirled that the couple were on the rocks after they sold their Miami mansion. Jonas was later spotted without his wedding ring while on tour with the Jonas Brothers in summer 2023. He and Turner addressed their split in a joint statement shared via Instagram shortly after his divorce filing made headlines.

“After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” they wrote in September 2023. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

The breakup became messy later that month when Turner sued Jonas for allegedly detaining their daughters in the U.S. and preventing them from traveling to visit her in the U.K. She claimed that the twosome agreed in December 2022 that the family would move to England but alleged Jonas refused to hand over the kids’ passports.

Jonas denied the accusations in a lengthy statement from his rep, insisting, “The children were born in the U.S. and have spent the vast majority of their lives in the U.S. They are American citizens.”

The estranged couple came to a temporary agreement consenting to not take their daughters outside of the New York City area. Their custody dispute was settled in October 2023, with Turner and Jonas agreeing to swap custody through early January. Willa and Delphine spent Thanksgiving with their father and Christmas overseas with their mother.

While she’s leaned on her inner circle amid her divorce, Turner has also made strides in her love life. She’s been spotted getting cozy with British aristocrat Peregrine “Perry” Pearson, and a source exclusively told Us last month that the pair have “become progressively closer.”

“Things are still fairly new,” the insider added, noting that “it’s too soon to tell” what the future holds for the duo. “But she’s really happy with how things are moving along.”