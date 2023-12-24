Sophie Turner will celebrate Christmas with her and Joe Jonas‘ two daughters in the U.K.

Jonas, 34, sent their kids, Willa, 3, and Delphine, 15 months, overseas on December 17, and they are to remain with Turner, 27, until January 7, according to court documents obtained by People on Sunday, December 24.

While his daughters are in England, Jonas appeared to be in France. He posted an Instagram Story on Christmas Eve that showed him looking out at a building with a French flag.

This is Jonas and Turner’s first holiday season since they broke up earlier this year. The duo tied the knot in 2019, and Jonas filed for divorce in September. They announced their split one day after Us Weekly confirmed Jonas filed to end their union.

“After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” the estranged couple said in a joint statement at the time, claiming it was a “united decision.”

Turner and Jonas’ divorce briefly got messy when the Game of Thrones alum sued the Jonas Brothers singer over custody of their two children, who hold dual U.S. and U.K. citizenship. Turner claimed that he was prohibiting her from bringing Willa and Delphine back to her home country of England, but they reached a temporary custody agreement in October.

“After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the UK,” Jonas and Turner told Us in a joint statement at the time. “We look forward to being great coparents.”

The arrangement included plans to alternate Willa and Delphine’s residency every couple of weeks. “They’re going to see how this arrangement works out and then make a final decision on the permanent solution, but for now, they can relax,” a source exclusively told Us at the time, adding that the estranged couple “are so thankful that they were able to come to a mutual agreement” about the kids.

Since her split from Jonas, Turner has started dating again and has been linked to aristocrat Peregrine “Perry” Pearson since October. “Sophie is open to the idea of dating again,” a source told Us in November. “She isn’t fully committed to anybody at the moment, but she’s definitely putting herself out there and keeping her options open.”

Earlier this month, an insider told Us that “Sophie has been casually dating a few people since her split from Joe,” though she “really seems to like spending time with Perry.”