No bad blood! Sophie Turner gushed over her husband Joe Jonas’ ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift days after the Game of Thrones alum and the “Me!” songstress appeared on the same talk show in England.

“She’s a really sweet girl,” the U.K. born actress, 23, told Extra on Tuesday, June 4. “We met a couple times before, we’re [friendly]. She definitely wasn’t fangirling over me … I fangirl over her!”

The friendship between Turner and Swift — who ran into each other last week when they stopped by The Graham Norton Show to promote new work — isn’t the only milestone in the formerly rocky relationship between Swift and Jonas. The “Delicate” singer recently apologized after she called out the “Cake By the Ocean” crooner, now 29, during an interview in November 2008 for breaking up with her via phone.

“Probably when I, like, put Joe Jonas on blast on your show,” Swift told Ellen DeGeneres when the talk show host, 61, asked her what the most rebellious thing she did when she was a teen was. “That was too much. That was too much. I was 18. Yeah. We laugh about it now, but … that was mouthy. Just some teenage stuff there.”

All is well on Jonas’ end, too. “Yeah, I mean, it did feel nice,” the Jonas Brothers member said during a Wednesday interview on Lorraine when asked what he thought about Swift’s apology. “It’s something that I probably was feeling bad about when I was younger, but at the end of the day, I’ve moved on and I’m sure Taylor’s moved on and it feels nice. We’re all friends and it’s all good.”

And the past is in the past for good reason. Turner and Jonas — who started dating in 2016 — tied the knot in Las Vegas last month and are set to host a bigger celebration in France later this month.

Swift, for her part, is lucky in love with her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. “Taylor really believes Joe is the one for her,” an insider told Us Weekly in March. “She wants to get engaged to him. She just doesn’t feel as though she has to impress anyone at this point.”

