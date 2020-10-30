‘Tis the season! Christmas came early this year for diehard Jonas Brothers fans — including Sophie Turner.

Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas sent music lovers into a frenzy on Friday, October 30, with the release of their new holiday single, “I Need You Christmas.” The festive tune follows up the group’s 2019 track “Like It’s Christmas” and even Turner, 24, struggled to keep her cool while listening to the nostalgic new song.

“YES UGH YES,” the Game of Thrones alum gushed in an Instagram Story, tagging Kevin, 32, husband Joe, 31, and Nick, 28, in the celebratory post. “I’M NOT CRYING BITCH YOU ARE.”

The New Jersey natives announced their latest single on Thursday, October 29, with a handful of photos from past Christmases. “With having such a crazy year, we all really need something to look forward to… the Holidays is a time that brings us together and is something that brings us joy in the darkest of times,” a post on the official Jonas Brothers Instagram account read. “For us, this song stirs up memories of childhood snowball fights and finding the nearest hill to sled. It brings us back to spending time with family setting up the Christmas tree. Hopefully it can bring you guys the same feelings of warmth and happiness that creating it has brought us.”

This holiday season, Joe and the British actress have a little more to be thankful for. Us Weekly confirmed in February that Turner was pregnant and expecting her first child with the “S.O.S.” singer, less than one year after the pair wed in two separate ceremonies in May and June 2019.

“Having children and starting a family was part of Joe and Sophie’s plan,” an insider told Us exclusively at the time. “They’ve always known they’ve wanted kids.”

The Dark Phoenix star kept her pregnancy relatively private amid the coronavirus pandemic. In July, Us confirmed that Turner and the Disney Channel alum had welcomed a baby girl, Willa, and that the couple was “delighted” to start their new journey together. A source later revealed the new parents decided on their little one’s unique name well in advance.

“Willa isn’t a family name and isn’t short for anything,” the source told Us exclusively. “[It] is a name they had picked out a while ago before the baby’s arrival.”

Joe’s older brother Kevin shares daughters Alena, 6, and Valentina, 4, with wife Danielle Jonas. Nick, for his part, exchanged vows with Priyanka Chopra Jonas in December 2018.