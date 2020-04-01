Sophie Turner Teases Joe Jonas for Wearing Jeans at Home During Quarantine

Sharing her two cents. Sophie Turner admitted she’s not impressed with Joe Jonas’ decision to wear jeans while they’re quarantining at home.

“I saw a meme online [that said], ‘If you’re wearing denim pants at home, what does that say about you during quarantine?’ What does that say about you as a person? Are you a psychopath?” the Game of Thrones alum, 23, teased during the Tuesday, March 31, episode of Conan. “And Joe does that! Joe wears denim trousers at home when no one can see him. I’m not wearing denim trousers!”

Despite her dissatisfaction with the 30-year-old “Sucker” crooner’s at-home attire, Turner admitted that she’s “kind of loving” being in isolation with her husband. “I’m an introvert. I’m a homebody. If I could stay at home all day I would, so this is great for me,” the Dark Phoenix actress explained to host Conan O’Brien.

“I leave the house like once a day anyway to walk my dogs and then that’s it,” the English star continued. “Everything seems to be working out in my favor here because Joe’s a real social butterfly, so I struggle to lock him down and have him just spend time with me. It’s like prison for him, but it’s great for me.”

Turner and Jonas were first linked in 2016. They announced their engagement in October 2017 and tied the knot in a surprise wedding held in Las Vegas in May 2019 after the Billboard Music Awards. The lovebirds held a second ceremony in Sarrians, France. In February, Us Weekly confirmed that the couple were expecting their first child together.

Earlier during their isolation period, Turner revealed a major perk to her marriage to the DNCE frontman. “One of the many benefits of marrying a good Italian boy… @joejonas 😍🍝🌹,” she wrote via Instagram on March 24, sharing a pic of Jonas holding a large bowl of pasta.

Turner has been very vocal about the importance of social distancing to prevent further spread of the novel coronavirus, which originated in China’s Wuhan, Hubei province in December 2019. On March 20, she advised everyone to not be “f–king stupid” and stay home.

“I don’t give a F about your freedom. You could be infecting other people, other vulnerable people around you by doing this,” she said in her Instagram Stories. “So, stay inside guys. It’s not cool and it’s not big and it’s not clever. And that’s the tea.”

