How charming! Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy and Brett Randle seemingly tied the knot in a civil ceremony on Wednesday, November 16.

The reality star, 32, and the Nike account manager, 35, appeared to make it official at a South Carolina courthouse days before their destination wedding in Mexico. LeCroy shared photos from the low-key event via Instagram on Wednesday, sending her followers into a frenzy.

“This is so good,” Paige DeSorbo wrote in the comments section. Patricia Altschul added, “So chic and beautiful,” while Venita Aspen asked, “IS THIS A JOKE.”

For the big day, LeCroy chose a form-fitting white cocktail dress with matching heels and a short veil. She and Randle, dressed in a suit, posed outside the courthouse in a vintage Triumph sports car and shared a few kisses for the camera.

After some of her followers seemingly questioned the wedding photos, LeCroy clarified via her Instagram Story that the couple’s larger celebration is still happening on Saturday, November 19. “Oh, my God, y’all, I’m so sorry, it’s actually this weekend,” she explained, referring to an error in a caption that said the event was next year. “I’m already living in another year. So, all of you guys that are traveling, don’t freak out.”

In another Instagram Story shared on Thursday, November 17, LeCroy posted a photo of Randle sitting on an airplane — seemingly on the way to Mexico — next to her wedding gown. “Highly recommend getting your dress its own seat,” she quipped.

LeCroy admitted in January via Instagram Live that she chose not to have her Bravo costars beside her on her big day.

“She’s only inviting close family and friends now,” LeCroy’s rep later confirmed with Us at the time. “It’s no disregard to anyone on the show.”

The South Carolina native first announced that she was dating someone new in April 2021.

After a fan teased her on Instagram about an alleged hookup with Alex Rodriguez, LeCroy commented back, “I have a boyfriend!”

She made her relationship with Randle Instagram official in June 2021, sharing several photos of the happy couple enjoying a boat ride. That same month, the salon owner told Us that she and the California native fell in love instantly after they first met on a trip she took to Arizona.

“I did not know him at this time, but I go into this bar and we immediately lock eyes from across the room. It was like, instant,” LeCroy gushed. “I said, ‘You can take me out, but you’ll have to take me out in Charleston, South Carolina.’ And he says, ‘I’m fine with that. When are you available?'”

In October 2021, the Bravo personality confirmed in an exclusive interview with Us that she was engaged to Randle after seven months of dating.

“I’m excited to announce that I am engaged!,” LeCroy shared at the time. “Oh, my gosh. I am so excited and I feel like I’ve been trying to hold this in for quite some time and it has been one of the hardest things I’ve had to do.”

She went on to explain that she and the former basketball player were not jumping into wedding planning right away.

“Even though I was married in the past, I have never tried on a wedding dress. I have never done any of that,” LeCroy told Us. “[Brett] has a large family and so do I. So, we’re probably gonna keep it under a hundred [guests] if we can, which is going to be hard to do.”

LeCroy was previously married to Josh Hughes, with whom she shares son Hudson, 9. The couple split in 2015. The Southern Charm star has also been linked to Austen Kroll, John Pringle and Jay Cutler in the past.