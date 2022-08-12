A new crossover? Taylor Ann Green expressed interest in Tom Schwartz following her split from Shep Rose — and Andy Cohen is down to play matchmaker.

“Is there anyone in the Bravoverse that either of you would like for me to set you up with?” the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host asked Green, 27, and Naomie Olindo on Thursday, August 11.

When Rose’s ex responded, “blonde Tom,” the producer knew she was referring to the Vanderpump Rules star.

“Newly single Tom Schwartz!” Cohen said. “He’ll be at BravoCon.”

“I met him at NBC Upfronts and he was just a doll,” the Charleston resident responded. “He’s very lovely.”

Us confirmed last month that the Southern Charm costars had called it quits after nearly two years together. She addressed the breakup for the first time on WWHL.

“We are not together. … I would probably have to assume [he was not faithful to me],” Green told Cohen, noting that she’s not in touch with Rose at the moment. “What’s being portrayed is not the stick that broke the camel’s back but I think that everything’s that showing nine months later is proving to be true, he still thinks.”

Us has reached out to Rose for comment regarding Green’s cheating remarks. (The Average Expectations author previously admitted during the season 7 reunion that he kissed another woman during his romance with Green.)

“Taylor initiated it. But they’re both taking the space that she suggested,” costar Olivia Flowers told Us on Monday, August 8. “[Taylor is doing] as good as can be expected. It’s one thing to go through the breakup, but it’s another to have to publicly deal with it. And I think that was kind of the shock in all of this. The news broke before she had really accepted it herself. But she’s been good.”

Schwartz, for his part, split from Katie Maloney earlier this year after 12 years together and less than six years of marriage.

“[Dating] sounds awful to me,” the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner told Us in July. “I’ve been thinking about this a lot, by the way. The prospect of dating sounds daunting to me and I am dreading going on my first date. I refuse to do it.”

He added: “I’m sort of just relearning how to be myself. Not that I was ever co-dependent. I think that’s happening for some other cast members too. Reliving how to exist in the world as a single person, [is] strange. I feel dirty saying that.”

