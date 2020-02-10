Hollywood heartthrob helper? Spencer Garrett revealed he doesn’t think Brad Pitt has any trouble in the dating department after the Fight Club actor joked about having a Tinder profile in January.

“I don’t think he probably needs that,” Garrett, 56, told Us Weekly exclusively at the Cinémoi Oscar Party benefiting Children Uniting Nations in Los Angeles, on Sunday, February 9. “He probably does just fine on his own.”

After winning Male Actor in a Supporting Role for playing Cliff Booth in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 19, the Oklahoma native, also 56, joked about how he was “going to add this to [his] Tinder profile.” But as he adds even more trophies to his collection — he picked up the Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role Oscar on Sunday — Pitt’s costars are sure he’s set in the dating department.

“Now, he’ll have an Oscar to walk around with, so we’re not worried about Brad,” Garrett told Us on Sunday. “He’s a lovely guy.”

The For All Mankind star — whose film Bombshell was also up for a 2020 Oscar — gushed about working alongside Pitt in the Quentin Tarantino film.

“[I’m] so happy for him. I mean the joy in seeing him every time he wins an award [and] he gets up and gives a lovely speech, and a lovely recognition of his place in the pantheon in this business [is great],” the Air Force One actor told Us on Oscars Sunday. “He’s a lovely man, he was great to work with.”

The California native also pointed out that it was easy to act alongside both Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, because they’ve all been in the business for so long.

Garrett explained that the “best part” about shooting with the pair was that Pitt acknowledged that they might’ve crossed paths at one point or another.

“Brad said to me, ‘I know I’ve seen you in a million things, but have we worked together before?’” Garrett recalled, before explaining that the two had actually appeared on Dallas together in the late ‘80s.

That conversation led to all of the men discussing their guest-starring roles from early on in their careers, which helped to wash away “any feelings of intimidation.”

“I was [just] talking to two lovely character actors,” he said of the moment. “We were all on the same journey. They made it easy for me, and I had a ball.”

With reporting by Christina Rath