



Not buying it. Spencer Pratt believes Kaitlynn Carter had an “emotional” relationship with Miley Cyrus before the blogger’s breakup with Brody Jenner.

The Pratt Daddy Crystals founder, 36, slammed the New Hampshire native, 30, in an interview with Cosmopolitan, where he was asked about his opinions on the Monday, September 2, episode of The Hills: New Beginnings.

In the episode, Carter, who was still in a relationship with Jenner, 36, at the time, lamented over rumors that she and the DJ had an “open relationship,” which she denied. In his Cosmo interview, which was published on Tuesday, September 3, Pratt accused Carter of not telling the truth about the details of her and the Princes of Malibu alum’s relationship.

“It’s tough for me to listen to Kaitlynn complain about people talking about her allegedly open relationship with Brody when we know she had a thing going with Miley,” he said. “She already had something going on with her when these scenes were filming — maybe not physically, but definitely emotionally. No one’s judging you for whatever it is you and Brody do when he’s not sleeping in his car. We just don’t want people to lie about their lives.”

He continued, “Maybe you shouldn’t have gone on television. It’s called a reality show, hon. And the reality is that Brody’s been talking about your sex life on his podcast for years.”

The original Hills cast member also took aim at the length of Carter and Jenner’s relationship. The couple had a wedding ceremony in Indonesia in June 2018 after four years of dating. As Us Weekly previously reported, despite the nuptials, they never obtained a marriage license in the U.S. and weren’t legally wed. They split in August, almost a year after their wedding.

“My favorite is when she’s like, ‘Brody and I were wild, young, crazy kids.’ Was that last week? Because you and Brody have only been together a minute,” Pratt said before referencing Carter’s makeout with Cyrus, 26, in Italy, a week after her breakup with Jenner was confirmed. “Are you older and more mature now that you’re chilling on Miley’s yacht?”

Carter and Cyrus’ kiss happened a day before Us confirmed that the “Wrecking Ball” singer and Liam Hemsworth had split after eight months of marriage.

Pratt empathized with Hemsworth after Carter accused her friends in the episode of not having the “common decency” to keep her and Jenner’s relationship details private.

“I would love to know Liam Hemsworth’s thoughts on Kaitlynn’s recent displays of ‘common decency.’ You know what I call ‘common decency?’ Getting it on at your Italian villa and not in front of the paparazzi,” he said.

