Rallying around a legend. Celebrities including Miley Cyrus, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Lisa Rinna and more took to social media to show Britney Spears support after she recorded a video message giving fans an update on her mental health treatment.

Weeks after checking into a facility to complete a 30-day program, the “Toxic” singer, 37, returned to Instagram on Tuesday, April 23, to tell her supporters that “all is well.” The post was quickly flooded with well-wishes from both fans and fellow stars.

Cyrus, 26, commented, “We love u so much queen.” Farley, 33, added, “Love you Britney,” along with four pink heart emojis. Spears’ boyfriend, Sam Asghari, gushed, “Sometimes showing respect and privacy is the best support people can offer. #bestfans.”

But the encouragement did not stop there. Singer Hayley Kiyoko wrote, “WE LOVE YOU,” while model Tess Holliday echoed, “We love you queen!!!!!!” The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Rinna, for her part, used Twitter to send the “Womanizer” songstress love.

The Days of Our Lives alum, 55, tweeted on Tuesday evening: “God Bless @britneyspears.”

Earlier this month, multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly that Spears is seeking treatment at a “wellness center that prioritizes physical, mental and spiritual well-being” in the wake of her father Jamie Spears’ health scare. The Crossroads actress explained on Tuesday that she is “trying to take a moment for [herself],” but recovery is difficult when people are constantly speculating about her condition.

“Don’t believe everything you read and hear,” she captioned the Instagram update. “My situation is unique, but I promise I’m doing what’s best at this moment You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want! Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way. If you could do that, I would be forever grateful. Love you.”

Asghari, 25, spent Easter with Spears and later told TMZ that she is “doing amazing” and will “be back soon.”

