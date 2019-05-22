In mourning. Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder revealed on Wednesday, May 22, that her grandmother, Rosemary, passed away at 95.

Schroeder, 30, shared the news with her followers on Instagram by writing an emotional message about her grandma.

“There is an actual angel in heaven. There are no words to explain how irreplaceable my grandmother was. No words to describe this devastation,” the reality star captioned the series of photos. “My grandma Rosemary lived 95 glorious years with so much love and family. The most kind, generous, forgiving, elegant, genuine person I’ve had in my life.”

The former Amazing Race contestant continued further, adding: “And I’m so lucky I had her to look up to as an example. I’m thankful I got to share her with the world, so that everyone could also see just how irreplaceable she was.”

Schroeder concluded the heartfelt post by saying she will “love” her grandmother “forever,” and then, addressing her matriarch directly, said that she “can’t wait to see signs of you looking down on us.”

Schroeder’s farewell post featured a compilation of two videos and pictures of her with her late relative over the years. One of the shots showed her grandmother smiling as she read Schroeder’s book, Next Level Basic: The Definitive Basic Bitch Handbook, which hit shelves in April and became a New York Times Best Seller.

“It’s advice that you maybe shouldn’t follow,” she said of her book to The New York Times in April. “I’m just saying, ‘This is what I do, this is what I have done, this is what I would do, but I might be totally wrong. I’ve gotten it wrong so many times, and people can relate to that.”

Schroeder added: “I might not be that great at anything specific, but I think I am good at being honest. If you’re trying to pretend to be something that you’re not or if you’re overthinking things, you can see it.”

