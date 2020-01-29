Stassi Schroeder is seemingly firing back after Kristen Doute’s comments about her upcoming wedding to Beau Clark.

“There’s been some drama around who I asked to be a bridesmaid … or rather, who I didn’t ask,” the 31-year-old Next Level Basic author wrote in her Glamour column on Wednesday, January 29. “I found out that a few people were talking s–t about it, so I was like, ‘OK, we need a break. I don’t want to see you for a really long time.’ It was frustrating. This isn’t a New Year’s Eve or Halloween party. It’s not a more-the-merrier situation.”

Stassi added that a wedding is “really personal” and friends and family should “just go along with whatever the bride and groom wants.”

“Everyone’s allowed to feel salty. Everyone’s allowed to talk a little s—t. Just make sure I don’t find out about it,” she wrote. “Do it properly—in the privacy of your own home, between you and one other person. I shouldn’t find out from a lot of people that you’re complaining about me. Now you’re on my maybe list for the wedding.”

Stassi and Kristen’s friendship has been on the rocks since the James Mae CEO told her friends she split from boyfriend Brian Carter, but was still living with him. After the “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast host confirmed that Kristen wasn’t one of her nine bridesmaids, the T-shirt designer slammed her costar during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly.

“My [point of view], and I hope that I’m wrong, but it kind of feels like as I’m watching these episodes, and it felt like over the summer, that Stassi was on this high horse of being in this now perfect relationship and now she’s getting married and everything’s great,” Kristen told Us on January 15. “Lala [Kent] has Randall [Emmett] and Brittany [Cartwright] has Jax [Taylor], Katie [Maloney] has Tom [Schwartz] and ‘OOP, here’s single Kristen, well that doesn’t fit with our group now. You can’t be in our pregnancy pact.’ But I don’t need a man to do everything that I’m doing.”

Kristen added that “the final nail in the coffin” would be if Stassi doesn’t invite her to the wedding, which will be in Rome in October 2020.