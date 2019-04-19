A scary situation. Stephanie Pratt claimed amid her ongoing beef with Spencer Pratt that her brother is responsible for sending her to the hospital on more than one occasion.

“[My parents] see me in hospitals. Most of the really bad times where I end up in a hospital is something triggered by Spencer,” the Hills star, 33, said during the Thursday, April 18, episode of her “Pratt Cast” podcast. “They see that the suffering is become … it’s turned into full depression.”

Stephanie recalled a time when Spencer, 35, and his wife, Heidi Montag, told her mother that the Made in Chelsea alum should not live in London anymore, prompting her mom to tell her she could not return to the city. “The next thing that happened, I was just like, ‘He cannot keep ruining my life,’” she explained. “I was so out of control because the next thing I knew, I was in an ambulance from a suicide attempt. … I’m just grinning and bearing it, watching them watching my life just become more depressed and stressed.”

Meanwhile, the reality star was in Hawaii when she recorded the podcast episode. “It was either going to Hawaii to chill out by myself, or I was going to go to a treatment center for trauma, even though I went to one last year,” she noted. “I have calls with my therapist from here once a week, but I just had to get out of L.A. Like, it’s just so toxic for me.”

Earlier in the confessional, Stephanie admitted that her relationship with her parents is rocky amid the feud. “Things will never, ever be the same,” she told listeners. “For all I know, my parents have disowned me.” She went on to accuse her mother and father of “rooting for the wrong kid.”

The podcast host revealed on April 8 that she is not on speaking terms with her older brother. “Spencer is dead to me,” she said, while blaming Montag, 32, for the siblings’ problems.

The couple addressed her remarks on the “Make Speidi Famous Again” podcast, slamming the allegations and calling the ordeal “heartbreaking.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!