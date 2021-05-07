Saying sorry. Hannah Berner apologized for making insensitive comments about mental health after being called out during the Summer House reunion.

“I’ve recently been made aware of some talk online regarding comments I made on a podcast two years ago referencing suicide ideation and I want to apologize for my insensitivity regarding such a serious topic,” Hannah, 29, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, May 6. “I consider myself to be a very fierce advocate for mental health awareness, and I understand that I crossed the line. To everyone who has brought this to my attention, I want you to know that I hear you, and I am sorry.”

The University of Wisconsin alum’s apology came after an episode of the “Puddles with Andrew Collin” podcast resurfaced in which she spoke about her castmate Luke Gulbranson’s emotional struggles.

During the February 2020 episode, Hannah made casual remarks about suicide. She also alleged the Minnesota native, 36, “wanted attention” when he opened up about a tough breakup.

During the Summer House season 5 reunion, castmate Carl Radke, who shared his sobriety journey on the show, called the “Berning in Hell” podcast host out about other comments she’d made.

“You said things about everyone in this room,” the reality star, 36, noted during the series’ April 29 episode. “It has been hurtful on some levels. Mine, truthfully really f—ked me up. You said I have a drug problem on a podcast.”

Though she didn’t mention her costars by name, the New York native continued her apology on Instagram, noting that — despite her comments — well-being is incredibly important to her.

“When I first started the ‘Berning in Hell’ podcast over 3 years ago, I was committed to creating a community devoted to having candid, inclusive conversations about mental health,” she added. “I wanted to understand more about what makes us all human at the end of the day and I wanted to do it with light and humor.”

After the former tennis player’s comments came to light, one of her podcast sponsors, online counseling service Better Health, cut ties with the Bravolebrity.

“We have ended our partnership with Hannah and no longer sponsor her podcast,” the company wrote after fans complained about their relationship to the Bravo’s Chat Room host. “Thanks again for wanting to ensure that our partners have the same mental health values that we do!”

At the end of her post, Hannah shared contact information for a confidential mental health support line.

“Being candid about my own mental health and hearing from all of you has taught me the importance of acknowledging pain, shame, and struggles. I’ve experienced my fair share of all three (especially recently), but one of the many things that ‘Berning in Hell’ has taught me is that even when we are going through hell, it won’t last forever,” she concluded. “Tough times are intense learning opportunities, and the adversity we face ultimately makes us stronger. My work in mental health advocacy is so important to me, and I promise to do better. To anyone going through a hard time, know that there IS help out there and resources are available to you.”