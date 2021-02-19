‘Below Deck’ Alum Kate Chastain Is Leaving ‘Bravo’s Chat Room’

Sailing away! Kate Chastain will no longer appear on the Bravo’s Chat Room late-night TV show.

Us Weekly confirmed the news on Thursday, February 18, after the Below Deck alum, 38, was absent from the most recent episode of the talk show.

Chastain appeared on Chat Room alongside The Real Housewives of Potomac‘s Gizelle Bryant, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams and Summer House‘s Hannah Berner. The show has been renewed for a second season, which the Florida native won’t be a part of.

Williams, 39, announced the show’s renewal on Thursday. Eagle-eyed fans noticed Chastain’s name was not included in her Instagram post.

“The CHATROOM continues!!! 13 MORE EPISODES!!!” she wrote in the caption. “Thank you for loving our show !! We love seeing your comments and tweets keep em coming !! Love ya Co-Host @gizellebryant @beingbernz #Blessed.”

Chat Room premiered at Bravo in September 2020. Despite only being ordered for six episodes, it has aired more than 30.

Chastain teased the show in an interview with Us in December 2020. “It just feels like I’m FaceTiming with three of my girlfriends,” she said of the show at the time.

She continued, “Yachting was a big part of my life for a long time and I enjoyed everything that came with it … but I definitely am enjoying land life.”

The former stewardess continues to appear on Below Deck Galley Talk, a Bravo aftershow dedicated to Below Deck. While promoting the show in an interview with Us recently, Chastain weighed in on which Real Housewives stars would make the best and worst crewmates. Among them was one of her former Chat Room costars.

“Gizelle, I think, would make a great second stew. I think she’s very supportive. I think she’d be fantastic at the job. Also, Sonja Morgan would just make me laugh,” she explained of the Real Housewives of New York City star. “I don’t really think she’d be amazing at the job, but man she’d make me laugh.”

Chastain quit Below Deck in February 2020. She shared the news via Instagram in a statement meant to mirror that given by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in January 2020 about their decision to step away from their royal duties.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, I have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve our a progressive new land based role,” she wrote. “I intend to step back as a senior member of the Below Deck Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support His Majesty Andy Cohen.”

Bravo’s Chat Room airs on Bravo Sundays at 10:30 p.m. ET.

E! broke the news.