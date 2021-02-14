Swab the decks! Below Deck alum Kate Chastain may not appear on the Bravo reality show anymore, but she knows a bad crewmember when she sees one.

The Florida native sat down with Us Weekly to promote Below Deck Galley Talk and revealed which Real Housewives stars she thinks would make the best and worst crewmates.

“Gizelle [Bryant], I think, would make a great second stew. I think she’s very supportive. I think she’d be fantastic at the job. Also, Sonja Morgan would just make me laugh,” Chastain, 38, explained in her interview with Us. “I don’t really think she’d be amazing at the job, but man she’d make me laugh.”

As for the worst, it was a no brainer for Chastain.

“I definitely think that we can all agree that Ramona Singer would not be great. She would probably not want to unpack the luggage for other people. She doesn’t even like to do it for herself!” the reality TV personality joked.

Chastain also shared her dream crew with Us, sharing that in a perfect world she’d work with Captain Lee Rosbach, Eddie Lucas, Rachel Hargrove, Josiah Carter, Courtney Skippon and Connie Arias.

“I don’t really care about the rest of the deck crew,” she noted, adding that she “probably [doesn’t] talk to them very much” since quitting the show.

She does, however, stay in close contact with Josiah, though she admitted living in different time zones has been a challenge. Chastain told Us she recently reached out to the British steward to celebrate a new addition to his family.

“He’s [in] a different time zone in Mallorca or Manchester, but they did just get a dog — him and his lovely partner Michael — so I kind of sent him a little message from my dog saying, ‘Can’t wait to meet you!'” she said.

One notable Below Deck alum not mentioned? Hannah Ferrier. The former friends are no longer on speaking terms, according to a December 2020 interview with Us.

“I have not spoken to her since she had a baby, but she looks happy,” Chastain said. “I’m so happy for her.”

In November 2019, Chastain shocked Below Deck fans when she revealed that she and the 34-year-old Below Deck Mediterranean alum were no longer friends.

“Over the years, watching Hannah, I could just always tell we had very different styles of being a chief stew, but I just wanted to be supportive,” she told Us at the time. “But now, we’re not really friends because I heard she was talking poorly about me behind my back.”

Ferrier, who left the Bravo series after being fired from Motor Yacht Sienna in an August 2020 episode, welcomed daughter Ava Grace in October 2020 with her fiancé, Josh Roberts. She confirmed the news in a statement via Instagram days later, writing, “Josh and I are so happy to welcome to the world our little girl — Ava Grace Roberts. Born on the 26th of October. She is already a little menace that has captured our hearts forever.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi.