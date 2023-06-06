Feeling the glare of the Hollywood spotlight. Tallulah Willis got real about how her mom Demi Moore’s marriage to Ashton Kutcher negatively affected her as a child.

The 29-year-old designer revealed during the Monday, June 5, episode of Stars on Mars that she “didn’t fully understand” her family’s fame until Moore’s relationship with the That ‘70s Show alum, now 45.

“It was, like, 2003, [and] my mom had just started dating Ashton,” Willis recalled during the episode. “It was that moment, [when] a lot [was] going on, [that] I really went inside of myself.”

Tallulah, who is the youngest child of Moore, 60, and ex-husband Bruce Willis, confessed: “That did send me into, like, a total dumpster fire. It was really hard, and I’m still unpacking.”

The Wyllis founder was only 8 years old when the G.I. Jane actress married Kutcher. At the time, Moore was 40 and the Two and a Half Men alum was 25. The duo were married six years before they parted ways in 2011. The exes finalized their divorce in 2013.

Following their split, Kutcher opened up about the hardships of becoming a stepfather in his 20s and joining Moore’s blended family. (In addition to Tallulah, the Ghost actress shares daughters Rumer, now 34, and Scout, now 31, with Bruce, 68.)

“I was 26, bearing the responsibility of an 8-year-old, a 10-year-old, and a 12-year-old,” he told Esquire in January while commenting on Moore’s memoir, Inside Out, which depicted their ups and downs as a couple. “That’s how some teen parents must experience their 20s.”

Kutcher confessed that the Indecent Proposal actress’ book made him “f—king pissed” because caused more media attention on his wife, Mila Kunis, and their two children, Wyatt, 8, and Dimitri, 6.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

In Moore’s memoir, the St. Elmo’s Fire actress revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while dating the Ranch alum. Kutcher told Esquire that it was “really, really painful” to go through the loss. He added that his divorce from Moore made him feel like “a wholesale f—king failure.”

He noted that to progress, he had to “own the s–t you did wrong, and you go forward.” Kutcher has seemingly done so with Kunis, 39, whom he wed in 2015.

Tallulah, for her part, explained on Monday’s episode of Stars on Mars that she has “found the other side” of the coin when it comes to her famous relatives and only has “love” for herself and her family. (She previously sought treatment in 2022 amid her battle with anorexia.)

Following her father’s diagnosis of aphasia, Tallulah has embraced her loved ones even more. She and her sisters — as well as their mom and stepmom Emma Heming Willis — and her two half-sisters, Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 8, announced Bruce’s health battle in March 2022.

The following year, the family revealed that the Sixth Sense actor received the “more specific diagnosis” of frontotemporal dementia (FTD), which currently has no treatments.

“He still knows who I am and lights up when I enter the room,” Tallulah said of her dad’s condition in a personal essay she penned for Vogue on Wednesday, May 31. “In the past I was so afraid of being destroyed by sadness, but finally I feel that I can show up and be relied upon. I can savor that time, hold my dad’s hand and feel that it’s wonderful.”