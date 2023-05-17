Mama Bear Mode activated! Demi Moore and ex Bruce Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, are supporting daughter Tallulah Willis after she opened up about dealing with body-shaming remarks.

“I think it’s important to share this, that this happens, that this happens to a healing person in recovery, who has been honest about how very sick she was/is and is working daily to find safety and home within her skin,” Tallulah, 29, wrote via Instagram on Monday, May 15, revealing she is recovering from an eating disorder. “It felt really important to show you this, that this happens. I’m very thankful I’ve gotten to a place where I don’t become dismantled by strangers’ words (for the most part 🙃). I love you and I like you — myself, buuskis included!”

Tallulah — who Moore, 60, shares with ex-husband Bruce, 68, along with daughters Rumer Willis, 34, and Scout Willis, 31 — went on to share several social media DMs that she received, in which anonymous trolls called her “fat.”

Moore and Heming Willis, 44, then took to Tallulah’s comments to praise her self-confidence.

“I am so proud of you,” the Ghost actress captioned her reply. “People often can only reflect their own fear. Be you in all your forms and keep shining your gorgeous, glorious light!”

The Coco Baba founder — who wed Bruce in 2009 before welcoming daughters Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9 — also responded. “I’m so sorry, Tallulah. You’ve summoned the mama bears on here who would like to know who this person is,” Heming Willis wrote.

Tallulah’s older sister Scout also chimed in, gushing over her pride in her sibling’s reaction. She commented: “[I’m] proud of the hard work you put in every day, and luckily for you, me and everyone who loves you, this person is but a mere footnote in your story, and unfortunately for them, they have to be themselves forever, and I wish them literally one IOTA of the grace, growth and self-love you show every single day.”

Tallulah has previously been candid about her body image struggles, even revealing that she used to get upset for not looking like Moore.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“I punished myself for not looking like my mom, after being told I was BW’s twin since birth,” she wrote via Instagram in May 2021. “I resented the resemblance as I believed wholly my ‘masculine’ face was the sole reason for my unlovability — FALSE!”

She added at the time: “I was/am inherently valuable and worthy, at any life stage, at any size, with any hairdo! (As are you).”

Amid Tallulah’s candor about her body image, the blended Moore-Willis brood has been dealing with the Die Hard star’s ongoing health issues. Bruce was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia earlier this year, months after his family shared his initial aphasia struggles.

“Demi and the kids … rally round Bruce, whom she still adores, and it really touches her soul how loving and selfless their kids have been toward their dad as he copes with his situation the best he possibly can,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in March. “[They are] a family who are as close and respectful toward each other as you could imagine.”

If you or someone you know struggles with an eating disorder, visit the National Eating Disorders (NEDA) website or call their hotline at (800) 931-2237 to get help.