Mall madness? Tamra Judge is ready for a serious shopping trip once the coronavirus pandemic is over.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 52, knows exactly what she’ll do once quarantine is lifted — head straight to Home Goods.

“Yes, I’m going to Home Goods. I’m going to spend like a good four hours there,” Judge told Us Weekly exclusively during the recent episode of Quarantine Confessions.

The California native, who revealed she wears sweats “every day” has kept herself busy indoors, while staying at home during the lockdown orders.

“That’s what I’ve been doing, like, crazy with my daughter, tie-dying everything,” the former reality star said, noting she’s been overseeing her daughter Sophia’s homeschooling as well.

Judge also explained that she’s been spending a lot of time in the kitchen.

“I’ve been having too many snacks lately,” the mother of four told Us, noting that bread is her go-to food. “I will get up and make a loaf of bread. I’ll just make a loaf of bread. Or I’ll make cookies and brownies. I’m like, ‘What is wrong with me?’ I love to bake.”

When it comes to venturing outside, Judge and husband Eddie Judge, have kept up their workout routine. Tamra told Us that date nights for the two, however, haven’t happened yet.

The couple did start going on bike rides, using electric bikes, and walks with each other to get out of the house.

For more of the Bravo personality’s Quarantine Confessions, including how many bottles of wine she’s enjoyed amid the pandemic, watch the exclusive video above.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance and support, consult the CDC, WHO and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.