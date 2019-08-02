



Despite their divorce, Tarek El Moussa wouldn’t have a problem if his ex Christina Anstead ever set him up on a blind date.

“If she finds me the perfect specimen, then yeah,” the Flip or Flip star exclusively revealed in the new issue of Us Weekly. “That sounds great.”

But it seems like that set up may not be happening anytime soon. On Sunday, July 28, El Moussa was seen getting cozy with Selling Sunset’s Heather Rae Young on his boat at the Portofino Hotel & Marina in Redondo Beach, California.

The real estate pro also explained that he and Christina, 37 — who moved on to marry English TV presenter Ant Anstead in December 2018 — make it a point to be on good terms.

“The entire success of the show depends on our relationship, because if we don’t have a working relationship, we have no show,” the Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa star, also 37, added. “So there are some pretty good motivations to make sure that we’re doing what we need to do to continue what we’re doing.”

The former pair — who finalized their divorce in January 2018 — make a good team at coparenting their children, Taylor, 8, and Brayden, 3, too.

“[Parenting] the kids is the most important job in the entire world for us,” he continued, “so no personal drama can get in the way of that.”

With reporting by Carly Sloane

