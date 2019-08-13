



Not flipping out about Flip or Flop! Heather Rae Young doesn’t mind her boyfriend, Tarek El Moussa, filming the HGTV renovation show with his ex-wife, Christina Anstead.

“Not at all,” Young, 31, told Radar Online. “I’m a really confident person, and I’m confident in our relationship, and I think what he does and everything he has going is so amazing, and I’m fully supportive of everything.”

The Selling Sunset star also said it’s not difficult dating someone who has droves of devotees. “I think his fans are very supportive, and he’s been doing this for so long that he’s built a great fan base,” she observed. “He’s such a likable person. So it’s nothing of concern.”

Young added: “All his fans have been wonderful to me. So far, so good.”

The real estate agent told Radar that El Moussa, 37, had asked her out a while ago, explaining that she said no because she was in a relationship at the time. But they “reconnected” through mutual friends on the 4th of July and “the rest is history,” she said.

El Moussa, for his part, heaped praise on Young in an Access Live interview on Thursday, August 8. “I’ve been on my own for three years. I’ve been looking and looking. I finally met Heather,” the home improvement expert said. “She’s amazing. She’s brilliant, she has a huge heart, she’s killing it … and she’s just a superstar. She’s, like, the coolest girl I have ever met. I just adore her.”

The reality star split with Christina in December 2016, six months after a dramatic fight in which cops were called to their home. The couple — who share daughter Taylor, 8, and son Brayden, 3 — finalized their divorce in January 2018.

Christina, 36, then moved on with Ant Anstead, marrying the English TV presenter in December 2018. In March, the couple revealed that they are expecting their first child together, a baby boy.

Flip or Flop is currently in its eighth season, which airs on HGTV Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

