Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce hopped in a getaway car while out and about on a date night in Los Angeles.

In a photo obtained by Us Weekly, Swift, 34, and Kelce, also 34, attempted to duck from paparazzi as they sat in the backseat of a vehicle after enjoying dinner at the Bird Street Club in West Hollywood on Tuesday, April 9. The drivers also tried to hide Swift and Kelce, who sat in the backseat of the vehicle. (Page Six was the first to share the pics.)

Swift and Kelce have been enjoying one another’s company during a break from her Eras Tour and his NFL season. The couple have been recently spotted in Los Angeles on multiple occasions, as Kelce is in town filming episodes of Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?. (Us exclusively revealed the Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? reboot’s title earlier this month, which Kelce is set to host.)

In March, Swift and Kelce got some much needed R&R outside of La La Land while vacationing in the Bahamas. “They’re focused on rest and recuperation and relaxing at home and having low-key and chill time together,” a source exclusively told Us. “They are enjoying movie nights in her home theater, catching up on films and shows they’ve missed.”

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anyone can talk about. Swift and Kelce were first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared he attempted to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour. “I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I […]

The insider noted that Swift and Kelce needed “a break from the buzz of their careers” and have been “spending quality time together and with friends and family.”

Later this month, the twosome are planning to attend Coachella, where they will rent “a house in the area” for one of the two festival weekends, another source told Us.

Swift and Kelce, who began dating in summer 2023, have been supporting each other in their professional endeavors. Swift made several appearances to cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs tight end at his NFL games, including in Las Vegas for his Super Bowl LVIII win.

Kelce, for his part, has traveled to Swift’s Eras Tour shows, including international destinations like Australia and Singapore.

Related: Every Time Travis Kelce Supported Taylor Swift at Her 'Eras Tour' Concerts Travis Kelce is officially in his Swiftie era. Just as Swift cheered on the athlete at many 2024 NFL season games, Kelce hit the road to support the pop star at her Eras Tour shows. The tour featuring music from Swift’s entire discography was the starting point of their romance, as Kelce publicly announced his […]

When Swift first spoke about their romance in December 2023, she gushed over their continued support of one another.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Swift said in her TIME 2023 Person of the Year interview. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”