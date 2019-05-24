It might be best to play it safe if Taylor Swift is your chauffeur. All jokes aside, the “Me!” singer admitted that she managed to crash her car twice while being interviewed for one of her Rolling Stone covers.

The Grammy winner opened up about how her efforts to put her best foot forward for her big interview with journalist Brian Hiatt, who wrote her second Rolling Stone cover story for the publication’s March 2012 issue, went awry during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, May 24.

“So when Rolling Stone does a cover story, it’s like they hang out, you know. You hang out with this journalist for a couple days,” she began. “If you drive around, they’re sitting there. If you go to lunch, we hang. It’s, like, a thing and it was a huge deal for me to have a cover of Rolling Stone. It still is, like, for me, that’s like, ‘Ohhh.’ Like, it’s a big angel singing moment, so of course, I was just like, ‘Be your best self today’ [and] like, ‘If you’re going to drive, you drive the best you’ve driven.”

The “Call It What You Want” songstress said she decided to drive the journalist “because that’s what I normally do.” Swift, unfortunately, revealed to host Graham Norton and fellow guests from the Dark Phoenix cast — actors Sophie Turner, Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy and Michael Fassbender — that the day didn’t go as smooth as planned.

“I got in two car accidents with him the car,” she revealed, shocking the Dark Phoenix cast and Norton. “One was my fault, one was not. One was an ‘I’m sorry,’ the second was a ‘You’re welcome, I saved your life.’”

Swift continued: “We got sideswiped, but I was like — I was fully panicking, and when we got sideswiped, I think he screamed out something like, ‘I have a new baby at home!’ And I was like, this is not gonna be a good cover story for me.”

The “Love Story” singer first appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone in March 2009, which she shot sometime in 2008 when she was 19. She has since landed on the music publication’s cover twice more, in 2012 and 2014.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!