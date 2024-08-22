While Travis Kelce did not join Taylor Swift for the entirety of her Eras Tour in Europe, she kept a reminder of him on her wrist.

Swift, 34, sports her “TNT” bracelet, a gift from the Kansas City tight end, in the new music video for her song “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart,” which features behind-the-scenes footage of the pop star rehearsing with her dancers.

Swifties will know that she first debuted the custom design — featuring 14 carat gold beads and lab-grown diamonds — after Kelce, 34, and the Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens in January. The piece is part of professional golfer Michelle Wie West’s WOVE jewelry collection and references the friendship bracelets traded by Swift’s fans at her tour.

West, 34, spoke about the bracelet’s significance during an appearance on The Tonight Show in May.

“What does it say?” host Jimmy Fallon asked. “TNT like dynamite?”

“Maybe Travis N’ Taylor,” West responded.

She also revealed how she got the bracelet into Swift’s hands, which included sending a message directly to Kelce. “I messaged [Travis] and I was like, ‘Hey, we made a bracelet inspired by Taylor. We would love to just give her one,’” she told Fallon. “I don’t care what she does with it. I just want it to be given to her.”

When she spotted Swift hugging Kelce while wearing the bracelet, West “started screaming at my phone. It was the craziest thing.”

At the time, she told Entertainment Tonight that the bracelet stood for “TNT dynamite,” saying, “Their relationship is dynamite. It’s just so cute.”

She added: “I hope that [Taylor] thinks it’s nice, and sparkly, and pretty and [that] TNT [is] sentimental and cute and funny.”

Swift wrapped the European leg of her blockbuster Eras Tour in London on Tuesday, August 21. Back in June, she performed the first round of shows at Wembley Stadium, where Kelce surprised concertgoers by joining his girlfriend onstage during The Tortured Poets Department set. He emerged in a black tux and top hat to help prepare Swift to sing “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” — a deceptively cheerful song about smiling through a breakup. Hamming it up, she flaunted his dance moves and pretended to fix Swift’s makeup before exiting the stage.

When the music video for “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” released on Tuesday, eagle-eyed fans speculated that Kelce could be spotted sitting at a desk.

Swift is set to take a two-month break before resuming performances in Miami in October. The Eras Tour will conclude in Vancouver on December 8. Kelce, for his part, is currently at training camp in Missouri gearing up for the 2024-2025 NFL season.