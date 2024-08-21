Taylor Swift’s new music video for “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” includes behind-the-scenes glimpses of The Eras Tour — and a potential cameo from her biggest fan.

Fans think Travis Kelce is the man sitting at a desk during one of Swift’s tour rehearsals featured in the video. “Omg Travis Kelce’s music video debut,” one Swifite captioned a clip and photo via X. The man at the desk appears to rock a shorter hairstyle and facial hair, similar to Kelce’s look before he recently decided to shave his beard into a mustache and grow his hair out.

Other Swifties agreed, with another X user writing, “Travis Kelce making it into a Taylor Swift music video in his rookie year?”

The scene of the athlete’s apparent cameo occurred during a rehearsal of Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department set of Eras, which she added to the show in May. “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” is one of many songs featured in the new set along with “So High School” and “But Daddy I Love Him.”

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Relationship Timeline Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anyone can talk about. Swift and Kelce were first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared he attempted to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour. “I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I […]

While the song is rumored to be about Swift hitting the stage for the world tour after her breakup with longtime partner Joe Alwyn, Kelce previously appeared on stage during “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” in June. The football star popped up on stage with dancers Kam Saunders and Jan Ravnik to participate in a sketch where they prepare Swift to sing the upbeat TTPD track.

Sporting a black suit and top hat, he waved at the crowd and kicked his feet before carrying Swift upstage for Saunders and Ravnik to assist her with a costume change. Kelce lent a hand by fanning the Grammy winner and pretending to touch up her makeup.

Swift praised Kelce’s Eras Tour appearance via Instagram at the time, writing, “I’m still cracking up/swooning over @killatrav’s Eras Tour debut 🥰 Never going to forget these shows.”

The Chiefs’ general manager, Brett Veach, recently recalled him and the team watching Kelce’s Eras Tour performance for the first time, telling The Athletic in an interview published on Tuesday, August 20, “He’s a showman. He has just a natural gift of being able to perform in front of people. Obviously, we get the most benefit when he’s doing it on Sundays.”

Veach, 46, continued: “It’s funny because when you see those clips with him on tour with Taylor, it looks as if he was a part of that show for months. But it was that one day, and he just looks natural. It’s a gift he has.”

Related: Every Time Travis Kelce Supported Taylor Swift at Her 'Eras Tour' Concerts Travis Kelce is officially in his Swiftie era. Just as Swift cheered on the athlete at many 2024 NFL season games, Kelce hit the road to support the pop star at her Eras Tour shows. The tour featuring music from Swift’s entire discography was the starting point of their romance, as Kelce publicly announced his […]

Kelce most recently attended Swift’s Amsterdam Eras Tour shows last month before jumping into training for the 2024/2025 NFL season. Swift’s second round of London shows marked the end of the European leg of her tour, which she will follow-up with a two-month break before resuming shows in Miami in October.

It is likely Swift will support Kelce at several of his Chiefs games during her tour break. The team is set to open the NFL season with a home game against the Baltimore Ravens on September 5.

As for whether Kelce will make another Eras Tour cameo before the tour concludes in December, he told an NBC Sports reporter last month: “I can’t let anything out of the bag. But right now, I’m in full football mode after golf.”