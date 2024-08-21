Taylor Swift just broke a record held by the King of Pop for more than 30 years after her Wembley Stadium shows.

Swift, 34, dethroned Michael Jackson for the solo performances played at the famous London venue in a single tour with her eight Eras Tour stops at Wembley. She celebrated the achievement during her final London concert on Tuesday, August 20.

“Because of you, you just made me the first solo artist to ever play Wembley eight times in a single tour,” Swift told attendees, per social media footage. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart and on behalf of the entire tour. You doing that for us is forever. We will never, ever be able to thank you enough for it.”

According to the BBC, Jackson previously earned the title thanks to his Bad Tour in 1988. Following Tuesday’s Eras Tour show, Swift is also tied with Take That’s 2011 Progress Tour for the most shows performed at the stadium in a single tour overall.

Swift performed the first round of her London Eras Tour shows back in June and returned for her five more nights before officially concluding her European leg on Tuesday. Swift is set to take a two-month break before resuming performances in Miami in October. The Eras Tour will conclude in Vancouver on December 8.

Some of the tour’s most memorable moments occurred during Swift’s London concerts. She snapped a backstage selfie with boyfriend Travis Kelce at her June 21 show — and the couple were joined by Prince William and his two eldest kids, Prince George, 11, and Princess Charlotte, 9. (Princess Kate Middleton and Prince Louis, 6, were not in attendance.)

William, 42, was one of many celebrities who attended Swift’s London shows, including Nicola Coughlan, Tom Cruise, Hugh Grant, Andrew Scott, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Nick and Vanessa Lachey, Jason and Kylie Kelce, Paul McCartney, Malala Yousafzai, Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz, Taylor Lautner and more.

Travis, 34, took fans by surprise at the June 23 show when he joined Swift on stage during The Tortured Poets Department set. He emerged in a black tux and top hat to help prepare Swift to sing “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.” Travis carried Swift upstage, showed off some dance moves and pretended to fix his girlfriend’s makeup before exiting the stage.

Swift continued to bring out more famous faces at her London shows this month, including pal Ed Sheeran, who sang “Everything Has Changed” and “End Game,” as well as Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud,” on August 15.

On Tuesday, Florence Welch of Florence + the Machine came out during the TTPD set to perform “Florida!!!” Swift also surprised fans with a music video for the song “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart,” which featured behind-the-scenes clips from the making of The Eras Tour.

Putting the cherry on top of the European tour, Swift performed the TTPD track “So Long, London” for the first time live during the surprise songs section.