Travis Kelce’s heart isn’t the only place Taylor Swift has left her mark.

A framed poster promoting the singer’s Eras Tour, which Swift, 34, kicked off in March 2023 and will wrap on December 8, was spotted hanging on the wall of Kelce’s private Arrowhead Stadium suite.

In a series of photos shared via Instagram by Chariah Gordon on Sunday, September 15, the promotional image was seen in the background, hanging on the suite’s wall beside a framed shot of Kelce, 34, in his Kansas City Chiefs uniform.

The photos captured Gordon, who is engaged to Chiefs’ wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr., standing next to Swift and Sheawna Weathersby, the girlfriend of Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, as the trio attended Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The poster, which was used as the main movie poster when her Eras Tour film hit theaters last year, featured a photo of Swift performing on stage in a metallic bodysuit with the words, “Taylor Swift The Eras Tour,” stamped on the snap.

Gordon, who announced her engagement to Hardman Jr., 26, via Instagram on June 20 after dating the athlete for three years, captioned her carousel, “B*tches clearly want my life & it’s so evident 🤪.”

The post also included a video of Swift embracing Gordon as the pair cheered their partners on from the private suite.

In July, a TikTok user shared a series of pics from inside the Arrowhead Stadium suite that first caught Kelce’s new wall hanging.

Fans were quick to pick up on the detail, with one commenting, “Is the eras tour poster in the room with us?”

Swift’s attendance at Sunday’s game saw her enthusiastically support her boyfriend, who she began dating in summer 2023.

The “Fortnight” singer was spotted fanning herself when she caught Kelce entering the field. She also screamed, “Oh my God, Travis,” when he hurtled toward the end zone after catching a pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Swift grabbed on to the people sitting near her before realizing Kelce came just short of scoring. The Chiefs found the end zone on their next play, a touchdown pass from Mahomes, 28, to offensive tackle Wanya Morris.

Sunday’s game comes after Swift gave her man a special shout-out at the MTV Video Music Awards on Wednesday, September 11, where she picked up seven awards to tie Beyoncé for the most VMAs won by a solo artist.

After taking out the Video of the Year win for “Fortnight,” featuring Post Malone, Swift told the crowd, “The thing is that this video seems very sad when you watch it, but it actually was, like, the most fun video to make. Something that I’ll always remember is when I would finish a take and I’d say cut and we’d be done with that take, I would always just hear someone cheering ‘woo’ from across the studio where we were shooting it, and that one person was my boyfriend, Travis.”