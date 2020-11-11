Back-to-back stressors. Peter Giannikopoulos, one of the new contestants on The Bachelorette, announced that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus after filming wrapped — and got into a car accident just moments later.

“The past 24 hours have truly been some of the hardest in my life,” the real estate adviser, 32, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, November 10. “Yesterday I tested positive for Covid and have begun two week quarantine. I am going through a lot of emotions at the moment with so many thoughts in my head as to how this happened. I felt lousy for a few days but didn’t believe I would contract the virus when I have been wearing a mask in public, washing and sanitizing hands regularly, and following social distancing protocol during work. This is an example no matter who we are or what we do, we are all vulnerable.”

Alongside a shirtless selfie in bed that showed a large cut on his nose, Giannikopoulos continued, “As if the positive news wasn’t bad enough, while driving home from the clinic my anxiety started to get the best of me. As a result of the anxiety, I lost consciousness behind the wheel and my car went off road through a guard rail and hit a pole. The air bag deployed, driver side door was wedged in, broken glass everywhere, and I was 5ft away from smashing into a building.”

The Everett, Massachusetts, native briefly lost consciousness and woke up “to people shouting for help” as he slowly began to realize what had happened.

“I was in a deep daze and confusion,” he wrote. “I didn’t know where I was, how I got there, or what happened. Luckily I came out of it with only a small gash on my nose. Truly a blessing as I am a firm believer I had angels watching over me.”

Giannikopoulos went on to share an important message to the people who “pretend [COVID-19] does not exist,” writing, “In moments like this, lean against each other for support and positivity. Although my symptoms are evident, I am going to fight this and win. I understand so many lives have been impacted and my heart goes out to every single person affected. It’s okay to be nervous, anxious, and feeling uncertain, but just remember we are all in it together.”

The travel enthusiast was one of the four suitors who arrived at La Quinta Resort & Club in Palm Springs, California, during Tuesday’s episode of The Bachelorette as Tayshia Adams took over for Clare Crawley, who got engaged to Dale Moss within the first two weeks of production and ended her time as the lead.

“I couldn’t have asked for, like, a better group of men,” the former phlebotomist, 30, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, November 9. “I’ve always said that I want an older, more mature man that has depth, and all of these guys have exactly that. It was, like, perfect.”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

