On her own — for now. Tayshia Adams is in “absolutely” no rush to start dating again after her split from former fiancé Zac Clark last year.

The season 16 Bachelorette, 31, exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about her love life at the Mercedes-Benz Oscar 2022 Viewing Party at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles. “It’s pretty nonexistent for me right now,” she said on Sunday, March 27. “I really have no desire [to date]. … Maybe [in] a year from now.”

Adams continued, “I feel like my main focus right now is myself, my career, my mental health, my happiness, my family, my friends and really just becoming my own [person], and I’m really happy with that.”

When asked whether she’s caught the eye of any former Bachelor Nation members since her breakup, the California native said she pays little attention to flirty advances on social media. “I don’t even look at my DMs,” she told Us. “So no, I don’t know. And if they did [DM me, I’d say], ‘Hi, hello. But a girl’s working, OK? I got s–t to do today.'”

Viewers met the phlebotomist during Colton Underwood‘s season 23 of The Bachelor in 2019 before she appeared on Bachelor in Paradise that summer. In 2020, she was chosen to step up as the lead for season 16 after Clare Crawley left with now-ex Dale Moss two weeks into filming. Adams and Clark, 38, got engaged during the December 2020 finale.

“I came here because I was supposed to be here, and I came here because I was supposed to fall in love with you,” Clark gushed during his proposal. “Nothing has felt so right my entire life. You’ve helped me experience the love I didn’t know existed. … I love you because you are a strong, independent woman, who makes everyone better. I love you because you believe in me.”

Us confirmed nearly one year later that the reality stars pulled the plug on their romance, with a source exclusively revealing that there was “noticeable tension” between the duo before they called it quits.

“They eventually realized it wasn’t going to work and their relationship ran its course,” a second insider told Us in November 2021, adding that the twosome hadn’t “even started wedding planning” before their breakup.

Though she may not have her sights set on a new suitor right now, Adams has an idea of what qualities she wants in a future partner. “Someone that’s strong, supportive, kind, ambitious, empathetic,” she told Us on Sunday. “I don’t know. Just a good man.”

Following her two-season run as Kaitlyn Bristowe‘s cohost of The Bachelorette, the former “Click Bait” podcaster is taking a break from the ABC series as Jesse Palmer prepares to permanently fill Chris Harrison‘s shoes. Returning to reality TV to meet her match might not be in the cards for Adams — but neither is swiping to find love.

“You know, dating apps, I don’t think they are for me,” she explained. “I would love to meet somebody organically or a mutual friend of somebody because they kind of vet someone out to you.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

