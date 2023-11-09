Teresa Giudice is unbothered by her BravoCon boos.

“When you watch next season, a lot of receipts will come forward. I’ve covered a lot from my brother throughout the years, and I did that because of my parents,” Teresa, 51, told Us Weekly when promoting the Giudice Girls x Shein Collaboration. “A lot’s going to come out that you will see. This is my journey.”

Days earlier, some Real Housewives of New Jersey fans had a visceral reaction to Teresa’s comments that the “chapter’s closed” with her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga.

“My parents are not here anymore,” she said during the RHONJ panel on the final day of the convention on Sunday, November 5. “First of all, I’m living this journey and I’m all about family and respect and trust.”

Fans were quick to boo the Bravo star after hearing her comments.

“I feel like it’s kind of hard for anybody else to boo or make comments. … No one else is in our shoes,” Teresa’s eldest, Gia Giudice, told Us, defending her mom.

The Housewives and their significant others headed to Las Vegas for the three-day event shortly after filming for RHONJ season 14 came to an end. Andy Cohen confirmed during his November 3 “Ask Andy” panel that Teresa and Melissa’s feud would be the focal point of the season because “they just hate each other.”

In September, multiple sources confirmed to Us that Melissa and Teresa “didn’t speak to each other” while filming.

“The rest of the cast was working overtime to go back and forth to talk to both of them and have different conversations with each of them,” the insider shared at the time, referring to an annual charity event hosted by castmate Dolores Catania.

“The whole season has been more about filming separate scenes with Melissa and Teresa,” the source added. “Producers are trying to create story lines within each group of friends so every group will have a different drama, so it’s not all about the Melissa and Teresa drama. Producers have tried to capture different stories.”

Teresa, for her part, “wouldn’t say [it’s] easier” filming the show when she and Melissa aren’t speaking.

“You have to watch it because it’s like, ‘Oh, it’s always about that.’ Let’s see what happens, [and] God willing, there’ll be next year, but yeah,” she told Us during BravoCon on November 3. “So, you have to watch the season to see.”

Along with her stint on RHONJ, Teresa and Gia, 22, teamed up with Shein for a 100-piece collection.

“We love comfort, but we also love to look glamorous. Shein, that is one of their specialties. They have such a range of designs and styles and they also have such a range of sizes. Everything on their website is for everyone,” Gia gushed to Us. “[With] our collection, we were just trying to make things versatile for everybody. … We really did it all. That’s, kind of, like our personalities with fashion. I love to be comfortable, but I also love dressing up and we incorporated that into our collection.”

Reporting by Christina Garibaldi